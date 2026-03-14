Urban Meyer’s College Football Fix is Possible But It Comes With Its Own Caveat

Ever since the NCAA lost their 2021 court case in the U.S. Supreme Court, NCAA v. Alston, college football athletes realized they could “walk over” the NCAA. Every time the NCAA brings something to the table, they get litigated and loses the case. As a repercussion, what started as the right moment turned into an NIL debacle. To get back to football’s good old days, college ball needs to be fixed. The former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer believes it’s about time to change the balance in college football.

So, during the big college sports roundtable with the POTUS earlier this week, Urban Meyer didn’t hold back and asked for federal help. The three-time Natty head coach believes the ‘simple fix’ for college football is to get rid of NIL collectives entirely and wants the NCAA to grow its spine back and take over control with the help of federal lawsuit protection.

“The NCAA, when I was growing up in the profession — if you violated a rule, that was a problem You lose your job. That was made very clear,” Urban Meyer said. “Throughout litigation and other issues, the NCAA has become. They don’t have subpoena power and every time they make a decision, they get litigated.”

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According to Senator Eric Schmitt of Missouri, it’s possible, but it comes with his own caveat: fairness for all sports, especially Olympic women’s sports.

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“So the way it would fix it, Congress would say, ‘In exchange for you protecting women in Olympic sports and having a better system, we’re gonna grant you lawsuit protection to be able to make these kinds of basic rules,’” Senator Schmitt said on Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich podcast.

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Schmitt told Dan Dakich that the government isn’t just going to hand the NCAA a “get out of jail free” card from lawsuits without some serious strings attached.

The biggest caveat Schmitt brought up is that if football wants federal protection, it has to save Olympic and women’s sports first. If the NCAA wants to be shielded from multi-billion dollar antitrust lawsuits, they must agree to a federal framework that mandates transparency and uniform standards across all 50 states. They have to end the ‘patchwork’ of state laws that currently allow some schools to cheat legally while others cannot.

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The football cannot be saved at the expense of everyone else. He warned that if the current “pay-for-play” model continues unregulated, schools will inevitably start cutting non-revenue sports (like wrestling, track, and gymnastics) and women’s athletics to balance the books. His caveat for federal intervention is a requirement that schools guarantee the survival of these programs.

In today’s Power 4 landscape, the financial reality is that roughly about around 80% of an athletic department’s budget is often dedicated to the football program. If Senator Schmitt’s plan goes through, football will “suffer” because it will lose its status as the exclusive priority.

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So instead of them sinking every extra dollar from massive TV deals into football facilities or $30 million worth of roster for college ball, schools now would be legally forced to spread its wealth across all the non-revenue and low-revenue sports. What this means is that football programs would have to operate on a tad-bit tight budget.

To make this even more intriguing, to keep the ‘revenue pie’ balanced for all sports, the new National Commission would probably will have a say that how much a school can spend on their football players or not. Needless to say, if it ever comes to that, the days of “infinite” donor money through collectives would end While this stops the “cheating” Meyer hates, it also means star players might see a “pay cut” compared to the crazy, unregulated deals they’re getting now in the “Wild West” era.

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Schmitt also wants to end the ‘Wild West’ feel of the transfer portal

Both Senator and Urban hate that rosters change every five minutes, but Schmitt’s catch is that any new rules have to be a national standard. Right now, every state has different laws, which is why it’s so chaotic. Under the National Commission, the players would likely get one free transfer. Anything other than that will be strictly regulated.

Another part of this fix is moving the money out of the shadows. Instead of these sketchy donor collectives handing out bags of cash, Schmitt and Urban both seem to prefer a model where schools directly share their TV revenue with the players. The play here is that this has to be done legally and fairly. Schmitt wants his National College Sports Commission to oversee all of this so that “real” NIL like a legit jersey deal, stays, but the “fake” pay-for-play stuff gets shut down for good.

End of the day, Schmitt is telling the NCAA that they can’t have their cake and eat it too. They want the government to protect them from being sued, but Schmitt says that only happens if they agree to a total overhaul. In exchange, they have to prove they can run a fair system that protects every athlete, not just the ones playing on Saturday nights.