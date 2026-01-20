US Secretary of State Sends Powerful Message to College Football Over Son’s Florida Success

The Hard Rock Stadium is crackling with tension as Indiana looks to be in a prime position to win the national title. Miami tried to come back after ending the first half with a 10-0 deficit, but they haven’t been able to get the better of the undefeated Hoosiers. But the Hurricanes haven’t lost support. Miami native and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been seen on the sidelines, rooting for his team with his Gators son by his side.

If you’re not aware, Anthony Rubio is a running back for the Gators and is currently in his sophomore season with the team. The US Secretary of State addressed questions regarding his son’s major college football endeavor, highlighting the values football helps instill in young men.

“I have always felt that football contributes to your life,” Rubio said. “You learn how to show up on time and do your job. That’s 90 percent of life. And then just to have the opportunity. Not just as a fan of the football program in Florida, but to have my son be a part of it. It’s a great school. It’s very rewarding, and it’ll pay dividends long term for him as well, all right,” Rubio concluded.

Marco Rubio’s son started his football career at Belen Jesuit High School in Miami. There, the 5’9″ and 191 lbs Gators RB accumulated 1,472 rushing yards in three seasons for 14 touchdowns. The performance earned Anthony a third-team All-Dade selection as he clocked 100 meters in just 11.18 seconds. Finalizing his recruitment, Anthony chose Florida over teams like Buffalo, Charlotte, and Bryant.

“Grateful to God, family & coaches who helped me turn a young boy’s dream into a young man’s reality as a student-athlete with @GatorsFB,” Anthony wrote on X.

Coming into Florida in 2023 as a true freshman, Anthony didn’t see game time and redshirted. Back in 2024, appearances were limited as young Rubio saw action in just one game at the Gasparilla Bowl vs Tulane. In that game, the young RB notched six rushes, totaling 32 yards, and also scored a touchdown. Now, as he has finished the 2025 season with the Gators, the 5’9″ RB appeared in just one game against LIU, where he accumulated 27 yards.

Despite the limited appearances, Anthony has been able to show his brilliance in academia. Marco Rubio, shifting focus to his sideline presence, detailed plans to discuss key matters with the POTUS after the game.

Marco Rubio details plans with President Trump

The young RB earned SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll in 2024 and has now completed his bachelor’s degree in Education Sciences in 2025. Going ahead, it won’t be far-fetched to assume Anthony following his father in politics. Although we could see Anthony finally having his big season with Florida in 2026, as new head coach Jon Sumrall will look for a fresh start. As for Marco Rubio?

Marco Rubio is attending the game with President Trump to handle some business side of things. “It’s a great sighting, a great environment, and I’ll be here with the president as well. We have some business to discuss tonight,” Rubio said. “We got a couple of things going on that I got to talk to him about as soon as he gets in the building.” Concluding his sideline interview, Rubio eventually predicted Miami to emerge victorious in a tense game.

Rubio highlighted how Cristobal’s team has brought back the ‘U’ in Miami and brought back its 2000s-style dominance. For the US Secretary of State, Miami’s resurgence is a huge deal for the city and is rightly called Miami one of the most “storied programs” in college football’s history. Interestingly, Rubio even picked the Canes ahead of other Miami teams like the Heat or the Dolphins.

“When the Hurricanes are winning, it’s bigger than anybody else, including the Heat, and I say it out with a lot of love for the Heat organization,” Marco Rubio detailed. “It’s going to be a close game, though. Indiana is a very good team, and I think this could be a turnover-decided game or a late penalty-decided game. I think it’s a very evenly matched. They’re a gritty team, Indiana, but I’ve got to believe going to win.”

As Rubio predicted, Miami is now fighting it hard. Yes, they are lagging behind Indiana, but they fought back to 21 points, narrowly behind Indiana, who are at 27 points. The match has panned out exactly as Rubio predicted. Although the Hoosiers are looking like they’re about to clinch the title, Miami’s fierce comeback has injected championship drama into Hard Rock Stadium.