USC All-American Freshman Sends Subtle Draft Message to Departing Lincoln Riley Staffer

Lincoln Riley’s improvement since 2023 wasn’t accidental. USC’s defensive rankings climbed into the 50s nationally the last two seasons, rising from a 119th against the run, 34.4 points per game a couple of years ago. Co-DC and DL coach Eric Henderson was at the center of that progress. But on February 4, CBS Sports reported that he had been hired by the Washington Commanders, sending him back to the NFL after two seasons in Los Angeles.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That’s when Jahkeem Stewart weighed in, tagging Eric Henderson on X. His message publicly ties his draft ambitions to the coach who helped shape his first college season.

“Love you my dawg, go be great!” the freshman All-American DL wrote. “We’ll see each other again soon. Just make sure that 1st round card have my name on it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Eric Henderson’s NFL resume explains the confidence. He spent five seasons with the LA Rams from 2019-2023, won a Super Bowl, and coached Aaron Donald. He played three years in the league himself before getting into coaching. And this isn’t the first time Jahkeem Stewart endorsed his coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before USC even finished its DC search following D’Anton Lynn’s departure to Penn State, Jahkeem Stewart had already made his opinion clear. When the opening became public, he posted “Coach henny for DC,” backing Eric Henderson for the promotion. He had reclassified from the 2026 class to the 2025 class, arriving early because of the coach’s pursuit. He immediately produced as a freshman with 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and winning FWAA Freshman All-America honors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Eric Henderson’s recruiting effort also helped Lincoln Riley land Luke Wafle, Rivals’ No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class. He even brought Aaron Donald into USC practices, which isn’t something that happens without trust on both sides.

On the field, USC dropped from 34.4 points per game allowed in 2023 to 24.1 in 2024. Third-down defense jumped from No. 106 nationally to No. 21 overall and No. 2 in the Big Ten at 33.5 percent. And yes, it raises an awkward question for Lincoln Riley. If Eric Henderson had been elevated when the DC job opened, would he have moved? Now he heads to a Commanders defense that finished 30th in the NFL in rush yards allowed per game in 2025 and slid to 5-12 after making the NFC Championship the year before. Meanwhile, the search begins at USC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lincoln Riley is reportedly targeting Texas Tech DL coach

The sting from Eric Henderson’s exit didn’t slow down Lincoln Riley and USC. Texas Tech DL coach Zarnell Fitch has quickly emerged as an early name to watch, per On3, and the connections are obvious. He played for new DC Gary Patterson at TCU in 2004-05 and later coached under him from 2014-2021. Another factor is that he is available.

Zarnell Fitch’s contract at Texas Tech expired on January 31 and wasn’t renewed, per a Tech athletics spokesman. So USC’s opening makes the perfect sense now. Besides, he’s come off an impressive year helping the Red Raiders finish 12-2, win the Big 12, and reached the CFP for the first time. They finished first nationally in rushing defense, third in total and scoring defense, tied for sixth in total sacks, and 11th in sacks per game.

Zarnell Fitch coached Texas Tech DTs Lee Hunter and A.J. Holmes, both All-Americans and was named FootballScoop’s Defensive Line Coach of the Year in December. Still, can he bring the same level of production for Lincoln Riley in the Big 10? The standard Eric Henderson leaves behind is likely irreplaceable. And Jahkeem Stewart, of all people, knows that best.