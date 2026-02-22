USC Coach Announces Roster Shake-Up After Lincoln Riley’s QB Room Plan Confirmed

There’s a lot of excitement surrounding USC’s 2026 campaign. Looking at the production the Trojans put forward with quarterback Jayden Maiava, fans are hopeful that USC will build on the momentum gained from last season. But given Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane heading to the draft, there is a clear sign of loss of production. To tackle that, tight ends/inside receivers coach Chad Savage has a plan that involves shifting a player who missed most of last season because of injury into a pivotal new role.

Savage met the media on Friday, where one of the burning questions he was asked was – who will be Makai Lemon’s replacements? And as reported by USC insider Ryan Kartje, who was present at the press meet, Zacharyus Williams will move to the slot position for the 2026 season after playing as an outside receiver this season. Riley is likely going to mix in new talent with the old.

Williams might now finally get to play a proper season after missing most of 2025 due to an injury. It was difficult for Williams to break out in 2026, since USC already had a deep WR room. But at 6’2” and 196 pounds, he does make a great choice to play slot. He has a total production of 13 receptions and 181 receiving yards.

He also missed quite a lot of time when he was a freshman at Utah, but he managed to give fans a taste of his potential. Williams hauled in six catches for 72 yards against UCF in 2024. He made two big plays for the Utes in this game – a 17-yard and a 33-yard pass, to put the Utes in field goal range. Plus, Williams can also put his legs to work; he ran for 11 yards on 2 carries, and even set up Utah’s only touchdown drive in this game in one attempt. Though he didn’t play much at Salt Lake City, Whittingham had an extremely positive outlook for him. Williams’ development was so impressive in spring camp in 2024 that the coach had tabbed him as “WR1.”

USC’s passing attack will have to work overtime this season, because of how unproven this room looks. Replacing Lemon at the slot will be no easy task for Williams. The former WR is an elite route runner and has a crazy nose with the ball. Plus, he rarely dropped the ball when it was in his possession. But with Williams being the most seasoned WR among others who can line up at slot, he is the best option for USC.

Williams will likely be joined by Tanook Hines on the other end, who was sensational as a freshman. Now with more room to display their full range, Williams will be counted on a lot for the 2026 season. Hines is one impact pass-catcher that USC already has. If Williams can win the roster battles and stay healthy, he can turn out to be the other.

Riley is building a stocked offense at USC and needs playmakers at every important position. Along with plans at wide receiver, he’s also making some at quarterback.

USC Trojans are committed to developing quarterbacks in depth

The Trojans already have an electric QB in Jayden Maiava. His return to USC was a major win for the program, since he led the Big Ten in passing yards last season. But that only means that things are sorted for the 2026 season. Down the line, there is a lot of doubt about who could replace Maiava’s level of production, since Husan Longstreet transferred to LSU. Offensive coordinator Luke Huard, who recruited the QB, has a plan.

“We’ve got three quarterbacks on scholarship here. And we have a fourth right now, a walk-on. We may add another later on,” he said. “We are going to coach the guys that are on our roster at an elite level. And we are going to recruit guys who are going to represent USC at an elite level. And give us an opportunity to win and compete for national championships.”

Based on what Huard said, the names to watch out for in this room are Jonas Williams, the expected QB2, and Sam Huard, who will play his last season this year. It is unclear whether the latter has re-signed with USC, but his return is crucial; Huard is a former 5-star prospect. Other returning players include Dylan Gebbia and Gage Roy. These players have to enter a key battle because quarterback success is a key trait of Lincoln Riley. Whoever fits his system best will lead the charge in the future.

Riley has faced the heat of his job for quite some time, but is now locked in on emerging as one of the biggest teams in the future. However, the challenge will be extremely daunting for him, especially because he will have to deal with new, inexperienced names. Can USC ensure that the standards they achieved in 2025 will be maintained in the future? We’ll have to wait and watch.