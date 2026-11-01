USC Fan Suffers Serious Injury During Field Storm After Lincoln Riley’s Upset Win Over Ohio State

After a disappointing loss to Wisconsin in Week 8, USC pulled off its biggest win of the season, taking down Ohio State 30-18. The same fans who were preparing farewell posts for Lincoln Riley amid growing calls for his dismissal suddenly had a reason to celebrate, storming the field after the upset. But amid all the celebrations, one fan appears to have taken things a little too far, suffering a nasty injury.

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Barstool CFB insider Jack Mac broke down a video capturing fans storming the field after the win over Ohio State. Amid all the celebrations, one moment stood out: a fan leaping the stands, only to find himself struggling to get back on his feet after landing.

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“This guy over here in the poncho, you’re not going to see him fall, but you are going to see him struggle to get up. It appears he suffered a season-ending injury. He can’t walk, maybe a torn ACL, meniscus, something bad, very bad. I keep going; he’s still on the ground. I keep going back and forth between the best way to tear your ACL versus the worst way,” said Mac.

“I’m leaning towards worse. Because it was completely avoidable. But you do have a lifelong story to tell.”

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The fan did look uncomfortable, but that did not stop him from rushing onto the field. Whether he sustained an injury remains unclear, but he certainly appeared to be in discomfort.

Meanwhile, the final whistle turned the rain-soaked Coliseum into a frenzy, with thousands of students and fans storming the field. USC supporters took the celebrations further by tearing down the goalposts.

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Unlike the SEC, which imposes penalties on schools for field-storming incidents, the Big Ten has no formal punishment policy in place. However, the conference reviews each incident individually, with player and coaching staff safety remaining its primary concern.

The Trojans found the answer to the Buckeyes’ elite defense through a balanced offensive approach. Quarterback Jayden Maiava completed 15 of 22 passes for 222 yards and one touchdown, while USC also made its presence felt on the ground, recording 116 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries.

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Beating a national championship contender was hardly expected of the Trojans, but they delivered when it mattered most. After the crushing defeat to Wisconsin left USC fans questioning the direction of the program, this victory gave them a reason to celebrate and, perhaps, renewed hope in Lincoln Riley’s team.

For the head coach, this victory carried even greater significance. USC improved to 7-2, while the win also marked his first victory over a top-five opponent since 2017. That’s a massive statement, especially considering that fans were calling for his dismissal following the humiliating loss to Wisconsin.

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The victory appeared to bring out another side of the head coach, with videos circulating on social media showing him exchanging heated words with members of Ohio State’s coaching staff. Although the audio is difficult to decipher, the clips appear to capture an unmistakable “f— you”, followed by another frustrated remark: “That’s bulls–t!”

What sparked the feud remains to be ascertained, but Riley was certainly pleased with how his team performed against the Buckeyes.

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“This program is built on internal joy, not external applause,” he said.

“I said before this game that I’m the right person for this job, and as long as all those people know that, that’s all I care about,” he added. “I appreciate being a part of this university, and all it does. I appreciate our kids and our staff, and I’m going to continue to fight on because that’s what being a Trojan is all about. Adios.”

The Indiana Hoosiers are next on USC’s schedule, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. A win could keep the Trojans’ playoff dreams alive, but a loss could derail their campaign. Can Lincoln Riley’s team pull off another upset?