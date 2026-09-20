USC Fans Give Up on Lincoln Riley After Trojans Barely Avoid Disaster Against Struggling Big Ten Program

Scoring 42 points on the road usually means a quiet flight back home, but for USC head coach Lincoln Riley, Saturday night in New Jersey felt more like an intervention. The No. 12 Trojans managed to squeeze past a struggling Rutgers squad 42-35 at SHI Stadium, yet the mood among Southern California faithful has officially turned sour. Winning four straight games should keep the heat off a head coach, but for Trojan nation, this close call was the final straw.

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When USC brought in Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma back in late 2021, they gave him a massive contract with one clear target: bring a national championship home. Now in his fifth season at Trojan territory, the big-money hype has slowly turned into heavy disappointment. Fans were promised a return to college football royalty, but watching the team stumble against ranked opponents and repeatedly miss the College Football Playoff year after year has broken everyone’s patience.

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To fix their leaky defense, USC brought in Gary Patterson, a defensive genius who won 181 games at TCU and built some of the toughest defensive units in college football history. Bringing Patterson to Los Angeles was supposed to bring instant discipline and fix basic tackling errors. Instead, even a legendary defense builder could not stop this unit from looking completely lost on the field.

Obviously, No. 12 USC was heavily favored to walk all over them. Somehow, it turned into a stressful, high-scoring shootout where the Trojans had to fight for their lives against one of the worst teams in the conference.

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To fix their leaky defense, USC brought in Gary Patterson, a defensive genius who won 181 games at TCU and built some of the toughest defensive units in college football history. Bringing Patterson to Los Angeles was supposed to bring instant discipline and fix basic tackling errors. Instead, even a legendary defense builder could not stop this unit from looking completely lost on the field.

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Riley promised a complete cultural overhaul on that side of the ball, but letting a winless Rutgers team drop 35 points, rack up 460 total yards, and move the chains for 27 first downs proves the same old problems are alive and well.

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The Trojans allowed Rutgers to convert a frustrating 6 out of 11 third downs and an efficient 3-for-4 on fourth downs, completely getting fooled by a gutsy Rutgers fake punt that exposed a total lack of preparation for basic trick plays.

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What makes it even more embarrassing is that the athletic department spent a fortune to eliminate excuses on this 2,769-mile road trip to New Jersey. The school chartered a luxury plane from the Arizona Cardinals with lie-down seats so the players could rest perfectly, flying them out a day early to adjust to the Eastern time zone.

Yet, despite the five-star treatment, the defense still showed up flat and sluggish.

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On the bright side, the offense did its job to bail Riley out.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava threw for 277 yards and 2 touchdowns, while running back King Miller rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown on the ground. But fans know that scoring 42 points won’t mean anything if the defense continues to act like a revolving door against elite competition.

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The real reason fans are panicking right now is because of the looming nightmare on next week’s schedule: a home game against the No. 21

Oregon Ducks. The Ducks are coming off an absolute 84-0 domination of Portland State and desperately need a win to keep their own playoff chances alive.

The consensus among fans is that if a struggling Rutgers squad can tear this defense apart, Oregon’s hyper-fast offense is going to completely humiliate them on national television.

Riley tried to brush off the ugly performance by saying they won’t take road wins for granted, but the fans aren’t buying that anymore.

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The social media backlash started the second the clock hit zero, with prominent voices completely unloading on the staff. Gabriel Greenlee, a popular YouTuber who runs The Trojan Blade, told his followers he has officially seen enough: “Same shit, different year. I’ve had enough.”

Over at USC Football News, the sentiment was just as brutal, with an instant reaction video titled “I Am SICK of Lincoln Riley!!!”, while longtime analyst RJ Abeytia chimed in on X, calling the sloppy performance “very on brand” for a Lincoln Riley team that hasn’t been good enough for four years.

Other viral responses blasted the staff for being lazy, with one fan noting, “F— embarrassing from start to finish. We can’t even kneel right. Unreal. Classic Lincoln Riley unprepared team.”

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When Los Angeles Times reporter Ryan Kartje asked fans how they were feeling, the replies turned into a therapy session of pure disappointment.

A fan named Michael perfectly summarized the strategic issue, stating that as long as the defense remains porous, there is absolutely zero chance of a playoff run because “defense wins championships.”

Others expressed total exhaustion over the team’s underachieving culture under Riley’s leadership, with fan Tim McClelland leaving a vomiting emoji and stating he is completely sick of the “damn juice boxes” and sideline gimmicks.

With playoff and national championship contenders like the No. 21 Ducks, No. 6 Ohio State, No. 14 Penn State, and a brutal road trip to the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers still on the horizon, a disastrous collapse feels almost inevitable to the Trojan faithful.

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With the team seemingly stuck in neutral, the $59-ish million buyout required to terminate Lincoln Riley’s contract is suddenly no longer being viewed as an impossibility, but as a necessary price to pay to save the program.