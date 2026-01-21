Lincoln Riley Tasks New Assistant With Doug Belk’s Replacement Search Amid Mike Ekeler Rumors

USC’s coaching tumult started as DC D’Anton Lynn left the program for Penn State. While the Trojans are in active search for Lynn’s replacement, Lincoln Riley let go of his defensive assistant, Doug Belk, leaving the incoming DC with a whole new set of duties to shoulder.

According to the Trojan FBx report, USC’s secondary coach Doug Belk will not be returning for the 2026 season. Additionally, he is expected to bring his own staff or oversee the position group himself after his appointment. However, it won’t be an easy task for them to reach Belk’s level.

When Belk took over the Trojans, they were No. 98 nationally and 15th in the Big Ten in passing yards allowed. After coaching the entire secondary, USC climbed up the ladder and ranked No. 44 nationally and fifth in the Big Ten in interceptions in 2024.

Belk also helped develop Jaylin Smith into a third-team All-Big Ten selection, and he got drafted into the NFL as a cornerback. He also brought the most out of the safety Bishop Fitzgerald, an All-American this past season. Additionally, he also played a significant role as a recruiter. He helped land six four-star prospects, including the No. 1 transfer portal CB Jontez Williams, this offseason.

Former TCU HC & Hall of Fame inductee Garry Patterson, however, is rumored to be the favorite to land as USC’s DC. Patterson was a safeties coach and DC during his time at New Mexico and TCU before his 21-year tenure as TCU’s head coach.

Following his departure from TCU in 2021, he served in off-field roles at Texas and Baylor. Reports reveal that Gary Patterson and Lincoln Riley were good friends and had a strong relationship during their time as Big 12 head coaches. As the Horned Frogs’ head coach, he compiled a 181-79 career record across Conference USA, Mountain West, and Big 12 and was honored as AP Coach of the Year twice.

Nebraska’s Mike Ekeler was also rumored for the same role, but the reports reveal that he’s been hired as USC’s new special teams coach.

Mike Ekeler becomes USC’s special teams coach

According to Mark Zenitz of CBS Sports, Lincoln Riley has hired Nebraska’s special teams coach Mike Ekeler for the same role at USC. Ekeler, in his lone season in Lincoln, helped the Cornhuskers go from ranking 92nd in kickoff coverage to No. 12, 114th to 14th in punt coverage, 100th to 13th in kickoff return, and 111th to 17th in punt return. USC finished 132nd in punt coverage and kickoff return under Ryan Dougherty this past season.

While Dougherty will be retained in the coaching staff as assistant special teams coach, Ekeler will take over the playcalling role on the sidelines. He’s no new face to USC staff, as Ekeler previously worked for the Trojans in 2023 as LBs coach under Lane Kiffin. USC finished in the top 20 in the running defense that season, but Kiffin’s firing ended his reign with the school.

Since then, he’s been primarily coaching special teams across different programs, including Georgia, Kansas, North Texas, Tennessee, and, most recently, Nebraska. The Trojans are yet to make an official announcement, as sources reveal that the hiring news is not authorized to speak publicly.