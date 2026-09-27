USC Football Takes Action Against Athlete Who Injured Dante Moore and Laughed Afterwards

Things got ugly between USC and Oregon in the second quarter of their Week 4 game, and Desman Stephens II was right at the center of it. The USC linebacker delivered a late hit on sliding Ducks quarterback Dante Moore, triggering a near-brawl and an ejection.

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But instead of keeping a low profile after the play, Stephens was seen laughing and seemingly making fun of Oregon from the sidelines. The incident continued to hang over the game, and a day later, the consequences finally caught up with him.

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The Trojans have held Stephens accountable for his actions, ruling him out of the Week 5 clash against Washington on Saturday, October 3, following his on-field behavior.

“Desman’s actions in last night’s game are unacceptable and are not reflective of USC Football nor of his personal character,” Riley said in a statement Sunday.

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“He understands his mistake, accepts the consequences of his actions, and will learn from this. The entire Trojan Family wishes Dante a full recovery, and we send our best regards to him and his family.”

NEWS: USC has suspended Desman Stephens II for one game as a result of his conduct during Saturday’s game against Oregon. He will not play against Washington.In a statement, he apologized to Dante Moore. pic.twitter.com/5klRpwQ1on— Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) September 27, 2026

But the fallout didn’t end there. Stephens was forced to own up to his actions, issuing an apology for his on-field behavior and the mistakes that sparked the controversy.

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“I want to sincerely apologize for my actions during yesterday’s game. Seeing a player injured like that is incredibly serious, and my reaction in the moments afterward was completely inappropriate and inexcusable,” Stephens said.

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“Regardless of what was going through my mind at the time, there is no justification for smiling or celebrating while another player receives medical attention. I take full responsibility for my actions. That is not the person or teammate I want to be, and I will learn from this,” his statement read.

The incident unfolded midway through the second quarter after Moore scrambled for a first down and slid near USC’s 12-yard line. Stephens arrived late, delivering a shoulder blow to the quarterback’s head.

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Moore immediately collapsed to the turf, displaying a fencing response before remaining motionless for several minutes. He was subsequently stretchered off the field and transported to a hospital by ambulance, where he was diagnosed with a concussion.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Moore has returned to Eugene with the Ducks after undergoing evaluation at Los Angeles County General Hospital. The Oregon quarterback will now enter concussion protocol as he begins his road to recovery.

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“He’s in recovery, so I don’t want to speak too soon, but he is moving, and he does have the ability to move,” Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning said.

With Dante Moore sidelined for now, the Oregon Ducks find themselves on the back foot. However, backup quarterback Dylan Raiola has stepped up admirably.

What’s next for Oregon as Dante Moore begins his recovery?

Oregon’s schedule offers a brief pause before the Ducks return to Autzen Stadium for a clash with UCLA on October 10, a matchup that could carry added significance for Dante Moore.

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If the quarterback is still unavailable, Dylan Raiola will likely remain at the helm after stepping in with 289 passing yards and two touchdowns to help Oregon claim a road victory.

Just seven days later, Raiola could face a familiar opponent as Nebraska heads to Eugene on October 17, bringing his former and current football worlds together.

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“Yeah, just trusting the game, like trusting these coaches. We grind so hard to get put in positions to be successful, and it’s our job to go out there and execute. I felt like we did that,” said Raiola after the game.

“Those big boys up front, we were behind them all game, so with this guy (Dierre Hill) and Jordon (Davison), all the guys that are a part of the run game that catapults us forward.”

The Oregon Ducks are 3-1 this season, and with a challenging stretch of games looming, Dante Moore’s return could prove crucial. But will he be ready to make his comeback? That question remains unanswered.