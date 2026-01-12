USC GM Confides the Moment Where Lincoln Riley Changed His Life

Chad Bowden’s rise at USC began far from the bright lights; he was once the guy living on a pull-out couch in a cramped Hollywood studio apartment, with no clue about his future. But now he is the one handling the USC transfer portal like a pro. And Bowden gives the credit for this opportunity straight to USC’s head coach, Lincoln Riley.

“As soon as I got that call, I knew this was the place to be. It was one of those moments where you’re just kind of in shock, right?” USC GM Chad Bowden said on the Next Up With Adam podcast. “You get a call from Jen Cohen and Lincoln Riley about the opportunity to come to USC. I grew up a huge USC football fan.

Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, and Lendell White—that was my team. I also lived out in Los Angeles. So, there was a part of me that always wanted to come back home. You instantly start thinking about going back to Los Angeles. You know, within the landscape of college football and recruiting. It made all the sense in the world for me.”

After nine months of hard work, Lincoln Riley finally secured his general manager in Bowden. However, it wasn’t an easy gamble for him in this new, ever-changing NIL era and portal chaos; bringing someone who could handle pressure was a tough call. Mainly, your resume shows only one stop at Notre Dame. Nevertheless, Riley took his chance and brought him in.

That opportunity changed things around for Bowden. He didn’t just receive national recognition, but also a chance to return to the team he had once been a big fan of. Riley showed immense trust in him, which is why Bowden is so thankful to him.

“He’s going to make a huge difference in our program,” Riley said gleefully. “I’m excited to be working hand-in-hand with him. We knew it was an essential part of our future. And again, I just don’t think it could have turned out any better for the Trojans.”

Bowden started his career grinding through odd jobs and internships in Los Angeles, which makes his move back to them even more special. After starting as a linebacker, his high school coach, Evan Dreyer, got him back into football, offering him a job as defensive coordinator. But that didn’t go as planned, as his team was giving up too many points.

After years of struggle, his breakthrough arrived in Cincinnati, where his tireless work ethic stood out. During his internship, he met Marcus Freeman there, forming a defining partnership. And when he moved to Notre Dame, he moved with him.

He served as director of recruiting, where he helped them land three straight top-12 recruiting classes, laying the groundwork for a national title game appearance. Now, you know why Lincoln Riley has immense trust in him.

That caught not just Lincoln Riley’s eyes but Michigan’s too. But it was Riley who made the most effort for him and saw his vision, which is now turning into a boon for the team. USC holds the No. 1 recruiting class for the 2026 season, and that shows why Riley bet on him.

Now, after him, Riley is eyeing another significant staff addition.

Lincoln Riley eyes on a major target to fill his staff holes

USC intensifies its search for a new defensive coordinator as Lincoln Riley looks to stabilize the unit. After evaluating multiple candidates, Missouri defensive coordinator Corey Batoon now emerges as the leading name, with reports indicating his communication with USC for the position.

Batoon brings more than three decades of coaching experience and has served as Missouri’s defensive coordinator since 2024. Throughout his career, he consistently produces elite rushing defenses and reliable pass coverage, including red zone efficiency and limiting explosive plays.

Under Batoon, Missouri ranked 17th in total defense in 2024 and jumped to eighth nationally in 2025, allowing just 277 yards per game. Batoon also earned praise for developing top players as he molded All-SEC talents such as Josiah Trotter, Zion Young, and Damon Wilson II.

His resume boasts over 15 years of experience as a defensive coordinator. The fear of losing him has become so great in Missouri that they are planning to give him a raise from a $1.5 million salary, positioning USC to match the $2 million salary of Lynn.

Now, let’s wait and see if Batoon actually makes his move to USC or not!