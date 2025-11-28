USC Injury News: Lincoln Riley Confirms Devastating Double Blow Before UCLA Game

The past two times that UCLA has come into the Coliseum, the Bruins have recorded resounding wins. This Saturday, limiting Jayden Maiava became easier. USC is seemingly again on the back foot as Lincoln Riley’s team will be down two important players, putting his offense in a dangerous position.

“Elijah Paige went ahead and got a procedure done this week on him to get him shut down for the year, and then with an eye towards getting him ready for the off season,” Riley said to the media on November 28.” Then you know Killian certainly won’t be ready. He hasn’t had a procedure yet, but he’ll end up doing virtually the same thing here pretty quickly. I don’t think I’m missing anybody else.”

Left tackle Elijah Paige has been out since the Iowa game. But he has been dealing with a lower-body injury since the Trojans played Michigan way back in Week 4. Center Kilian O’Connor’s knee issues have bothered him since the Trojans’ loss to Illinois. But the blow against Oregon turned out to be the season-ending injury for USC’s starting center. In the first quarter, multiple players hit from behind, and O’Connor had to exit the game.

The double whammy complicates things for USC, as they were the only anchors in an O-line that has been riddled with injuries.

And the constant reshuffling of personnel has often exposed Jayden Maiava to defenses. The 21-year-old is part of a passing offense that’s one of the best in the country, ranked 6th with 301 yards per game. Paige’s departure was notable in the Oregon game, as Maiava was sacked once. The O-line has held up somehow this season, despite being down with so many men.

In light of these injuries, the linemen on the depth have had to step up. Freshman Kaylon Miller has had to ramp up his efforts, having come into action since the Nebraska game. J’Onre Reed stepped in for Connor against Oregon, despite being listed as questionable before the clash. A weakened offensive line has also increased the burden on RBs King Miller — Kaylon’s brother — and Bryan Jackson, following Waymond Jackson’s injury.

These injuries will force yet another reshuffle in the USC trenches. It seems to have become clockwork for Riley and Co. now, because of the alarming number of injuries. But USC needs to continue its offensive momentum, taking advantage of UCLA’s weakness.

Lincoln Riley’s new O-line combination has to make use of the weak UCLA defense

Paige and O’Connor being out means that USC will probably roll out a new O-line for the seventh time this season. Thankfully for Lincoln Riley, these constant new combinations have not been that much of a problem. USC’s offense has continued to give a strong fight despite being so heavy on injuries. But this new Trojan O-line has to make use of UCLA’s extremely weak rush defense.

King Miller and Bryan Jackson have an extra workload upon them entering this game. But the Bruins are no good at stopping rushing attacks, ranking 126 in the country, giving up 195.8 yards on the ground per game. Even Trojans have issues of their own. While averaging 178.18 yards on the ground, they are ranked 44th in the country.

Returning to rhythm after a brutal loss to Oregon, the USC O-line needs to hold out against UCLA. Though the playoffs are out of the picture, every single win is important for Lincoln Riley to continue being USC’s HC for the future.