USC Injury Report: Lincoln Riley Confirms Triple Injury Blow at Spring Camp

For a USC team looking to build momentum, Tuesday’s return to practice felt more like a step back. Three key players are now sidelined due to post-procedure recoveries, thinning the depth at critical positions. Head coach Lincoln Riley discussed the missing players and what it meant for the team.

“Waymond had to have a little cleanup in his ankle, so he won’t be here through spring, but he’ll be full go in summer. So he’s doing well,” said Riley during his Tuesday appearance on USC Athletics after practice.

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RB Waymond Jordan has not seen the field since last October due to a major ankle injury he sustained during USC’s win over Michigan. The injury eventually required surgery. Before it, he was one of the top rushers in the B1G, recording 576 rushing yards. Now he may not participate in spring practice, but he will play for the Trojans in the 2026 season.

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Still, with his absence, the depth at RB is very thin this spring because Deshonne Redeaux is not able to practice due to injury. However, Lincoln Riley’s USC isn’t short on running backs, as the RB room has players like Riley Wormley, King Miller, and Shahn Alston. Yet, there are concerns elsewhere because two TEs are also out of spring practice.

“Tucker Ashcraft had to have a foot procedure done. We knew he probably was gonna have to have it. We were able to get him through the first half of spring, which was great, kind of the goal. That was kind of the goal. Similar to Jahkeem (Stewart) last year,” said Riley. “And then Walter Matthews also had to have a procedure done that’ll knock him out for spring. But all those guys are back for summer.”

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Before undergoing this undisclosed procedure, Ashcraft had a limited 2025 season with the Badgers due to a lower-body injury suffered during fall camp. Despite that, the standout TE appeared in four games and racked up two receptions. Now he is sidelined from spring practice after transferring to USC, but the Trojans will get the chance to see him in action in the summer.

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Matthews will also be back on the field this summer. Last season, he appeared in 11 games but primarily served as a blocker on special teams. Still, the offensive wound for the Trojans didn’t stop here, as WRs Tanook Hines and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt were also out of spring practice. However, Dixon-Wyatt is reportedly expected to return shortly after suffering a soft-tissue injury.

However, the head coach isn’t sweating just yet. In fact, Lincoln Riley is hopeful to get a healthy team.

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“Nobody, nothing from an injury standpoint right now that would hold us back going into the full summer, and then obviously into training camp.”

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USC has good news, too, at spring camp

DT Jahkeem Stewart returned to the practice field and worked through individual drills for the first time since 2025. Last season, the freshman battled through a stress fracture in his foot. More importantly, the Trojans get back CB Joshua Holland in the second half of their spring practice. With that, Lincoln Riley’s USC seems to get a solid opportunity to showcase defensive prowess in the upcoming season.

But that’s not all, as safety Christian Pierce remains sidelined following shoulder surgery. Last season, he started nine games, and this season, he is expected to take on a leadership role. The Trojans’ 2026 roster includes standout defensive players such as Luke Wafle, Madden Riordan, Desman Stephens II, and Marcelles Williams under DC Gary Patterson. So there’s enough talent and experience.

Meanwhile, with no official timeline yet shared regarding his return, Marquis Gallegos continues to wear a knee brace. Then, CB Jontez Williams is recovering from a torn ACL suffered last September. So there is still concern, but this season USC has enough key pieces for Lincoln Riley to rely on to make a breakout season possible.