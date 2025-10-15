USC Injury Update: HC Lincoln Riley Announces Multiple Changes Before Notre Dame Clash

USC’s injury list is shrinking, but not by much. With the Trojans fresh off a ranked win over Michigan, HC Lincoln Riley stepped up to the mic on October 14 to deliver a critical status report ahead of the next showdown at Notre Dame. The October 18 clash in South Bend isn’t just another rivalry. It’s a game that could swing the postseason outlook for both programs. USC enters the week riding momentum but limping through depth issues, particularly at running back and along the defensive line.

Lincoln Riley’s update was part reassurance and a reality check for Trojan fans. After surviving a ranked clash against Michigan, a new injury update by Lincoln Riley surfaced on X on October 14.

“Lincoln Riley said freshmen Riley Wormley and Harry Dalton are “available” moving forward, given the injuries at RB. Riley added that Bryan Jackson came out clean after this weekend. Going to ramp him up more. #USC” That’s about as close to a green light as you’ll get from the HC, and Trojan fans won’t complain.

Both could be key depth pieces heading into Notre Dame. Harry Dalton, a converted high school quarterback from Virginia, stood out in preseason camp. He still has room to play three more games without burning his redshirt. Three carries against the Georgia Southern Eagles highlight his importance to the team. Lincoln Riley has tightened his rotation, and the Trojans need every healthy body after the physical gauntlet against Michigan.

Then came the fine print. The Big Ten fined USC $5,000 for inserting Bryan Jackson into the Michigan game despite listing him as “out” on the official availability report. It’s a minor financial slap, but it’s an off-field distraction the HC didn’t call for as USC tries to stitch its roster.

Unfortunately, not all of Lincoln Riley’s updates carried positive news. The report also stated, “Riley announces that freshman DL Floyd Boucard (knee) will miss some time. He is definitely out this weekend. #USC.” Floyd Boucard suffered a knee injury in the second quarter against Michigan. Trainers helped him off the field after he went down hard.

Well, that’s not exactly the news you want when heading into South Bend against a physical Irish offensive front as 8.5-point underdogs against No. 16 Notre Dame. But beyond the injury headlines and roster shuffles, the bigger picture looms because next week’s trip to South Bend is about sticking around in the national chase.

A win or bust: How Notre Dame shapes Lincoln Riley’s postseason

A triumph in South Bend could ultimately reshape USC’s postseason hopes. Beating Notre Dame would erase the sting of their early loss to Illinois and vault them right back into the College Football Playoff conversation. Lose, though, and the situation squeezes rapidly for Lincoln Riley and co. A possible late-season victory over Oregon could rejuvenate them. Yet, two losses before November would leave no margin for error.

Notre Dame, sitting at 4-2, faces even more pressure. As Joel Klatt put it on The Joel Klatt Show, “Every game is an elimination game for Notre Dame. Every single one.” With a softer closing stretch including Boston College, Navy, Pitt, Syracuse, and Stanford, this USC matchup could define their season.

October 18 will be more than a rivalry for both storied programs. It’ll be a referendum. The loser risks falling out of the playoff race, while the winner gets a seat back at the big table.

Right now, the Trojans have momentum, but Lincoln Riley’s juggling act between injuries and adjustments might decide whether that momentum holds or crumbles in the cold.