USC Insider Warns 134 FBS Teams About Lincoln Riley’s Sly Agenda After ACC Target Move

If there’s one thing you should never do, it’s assume Lincoln Riley is done scheming. Sure, USC’s recruiting class after summer might look like it’s wrapped and shiny (with all those stars), but don’t be fooled. The Trojans’ recruiting room never sleeps. Well, okay, maybe it naps in July, but come fall, they’re back hunting. And as ‘flip season’ approaches, Riley’s plans are about to get spicy. You know it, we know it, and apparently, so does every other FBS program that’s suddenly watching their recruits a little more closely.

But here’s the twist. The Trojans could be flipping players or getting flipped themselves (with all the stars they’ve got). According to one plugged-in USC insider, this cycle could get chaotic depending on how the season unfolds. So, is Lincoln Riley quietly laying the groundwork to pull off another recruiting heist? Or should USC fans be more worried about holding on to what they’ve already got?

In a conversation with RivalsRecruits, USC insider Scott Schrader, when asked about Riley’s flip season strategy, said, “You know, that’s a hard topic for me because I—I mean, I’ll be honest with you… One season, the coaches and everybody left for vacation here in July. I think they were pretty much down to just, like, there was just one clear guy that they were pursuing and that was Breck Kolojay.” Wait, do not think USC is down to one guy because of choice. It’s compulsion. They can only recruit 35 guys, and they already have 31 of them. So, it’s natural to have a little room for post-fall flippings. Do not sympathize with USC.

“As far as flip targets are concerned, I wouldn’t even know where to start,” he said, before throwing in a curveball, “They may have to worry more about guys getting flipped than flipping guys.” That’s not exactly the ‘We’re coming for everybody!’ message USC fans may have hoped to hear, but it’s also classic Riley.

Schrader added, “Right now I really don’t have a whole lot to offer on the flip targets, but I think maybe in two, three weeks we will.” Which basically translates to ‘they’re lurking.’ The staff is watching how the season plays out, keeping tabs, and waiting for the right moment to pounce. It’s also about who might start second-guessing their current commitment once USC starts lighting up the scoreboard again.

So, Trojan fans, should you be nervous or excited? Honestly, maybe both. Riley’s got a history of pulling rabbits out of hats when the recruiting calendar gets weird. But this time, USC’s got as much to lose as they do to gain. If the team stumbles, the flip script might hit them from the other end. For now, let’s just say this: If you thought the offseason was over, buckle up. It’s going to be one heck of a recruitment drive.

Inside the final push for USC’s last big domino

Have you ever watched a game-winning drive and felt like every play was perfectly timed? That’s exactly how USC’s 2026 recruiting cycle is unfolding, and Breck Kolojay might just be the touchdown to seal it. With 31 commits already in the bag, Lincoln Riley and his staff are staring down one final prize. A towering interior offensive lineman from IMG Academy with all the tools to be a Sunday-level player. Forget flip talk and drama. It’s about finishing strong. And Kolojay is that statement finish.

At 6’6”, Kolojay checks every box recruiters love to brag about, size, balance, technique, and that mean streak you want in the trenches. Ranked as the No. 6 interior OL on ESPN and No. 25 on On3 and Rivals, he’s the kind of lineman who’ll make your quarterback sleep better at night. USC LAFB’s Tim Prangley put it best. He said, “He’s an elite interior offensive lineman that would be a great addition to this already really solid offensive line class.” And while USC’s line class is already stacked, Kolojay would be the keystone. “Obviously become the 32nd commitment in this class… someone they would love to have to pair with Zach Hanson,” Prangley added.

The secret weapon? Relationships. Kolojay isn’t walking into an unknown locker room. “He is teammates with USC commit Kenai Pepe… I believe they’re roommates also,” Prangley noted. But it goes deeper. “He grew up in Colorado, grew up in Littleton with USC commits Kannon Smith and Mark Bowman,” Prangley said. That’s three familiar faces waiting for him in L.A., and that kind of connection is gold in recruiting. Add that to the trust Riley’s built with families and coaches, and suddenly, Kolojay is a near-lock.