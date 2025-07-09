USC, Lincoln Riley Set to Make Aggressive Move for Miami’s 4-Star OL Target, Per Insider

If you were to ask us what’s more likely, us splitting the uprights from 80 yards or Lincoln Riley having the best ‘26 recruiting class, we’d say the former. But the Trojans have outdone themselves and have steadily built one of the nation’s most impressive recruiting hauls. They are currently standing at 31 commits in a class that ranks No. 1 overall. With a maximum limit of 35 signees and plans to land one more prospect before the season kicks off. And they have their eyes on the final piece.

That final piece? Interior offensive lineman Breck Kolojay. A 6-foot-6, 4-star prospect currently playing at IMG Academy in Florida, Kolojay is ranked as the No. 25 interior OL by On3 and Rivals and is ranked as high as No. 6 on ESPN’s board. He would be USC’s seventh offensive lineman commit in this cycle. The depth they have in their offensive line. If they stacked their offensive linemen one onto the other, they’d reach the Mariana Trench. Anyways, Kolojay brings a blend of size, footwork, and technique that gives USC multiple options down the line.

Tim Prangley of USC LAFB, speaking on the latest recruiting updates, said, “He’s an elite interior offensive lineman that would be a great addition to this already really solid offensive line class.” He emphasized Kolojay as the lone remaining top-tier target this summer. “And, um, obviously become the 32nd commitment in this class and, uh, and someone that they would love to have to pair with Zach Hanson,” Prangley added, underlining USC’s confidence in what could be a major late-cycle coup.

Another key piece of Prangley’s insight centered on the tight-knit web of relationships surrounding Kolojay. “He is teammates with USC commit Kenai Pepe, an elite five-star tackle. I believe they’re roommates also. Either they were or they still are. Um, so they’re obviously extremely tight.” Prangley shared.

And that’s not the only connection he has. The USC move for Kolojay would be more like shifting to his old neighborhood. Pranglay said, “Aside from that, he grew up in Colorado, grew up in Littleton with USC commits Kannon Smith, who was an interior offensive lineman on the offensive line, and Mark Bowman, a five-star tight end. So, three different commits at USC have connections to Kolojay.” That kind of personal connection is powerful and gives Kolojay much more incentive to join the Trojans.

But the Trojans’ push won’t come with zero competition. Prangley reiterated that, “Based on conversations I’ve had, based on other intel put out by, you know, the other great recruiting insiders, uh, it seems like it’s basically a two-horse race between Miami and USC. I don’t think Florida, Oklahoma, Georgia are as close as maybe that indicates. However, the insider noted, “USC feels really good about where they are.”

USC’s advantage lies not just in its prestige but in the proven relationships and camaraderie Kolojay already shares with key current commits. Although all the major websites have ranked USC at fourth or fifth for Kolojay, the recruitment push from friends and coaches alike makes USC a much more worthy contender to land the 4-star.

If USC does in fact land Kolojay by mid-summer, the class will close out at 32, leaving room for only three additions post-season. That’s a sign of intention, not only to assemble an elite offensive line group but also to maintain flexibility for future needs. With top-ranking depth and now a potential final signature, the Trojans are gearing up for a massive cycle.

Lincoln Riley’s career at USC has arrived at a crossroads

Joel Klatt’s candid assessment makes one thing clear: with a 2025 season hovering over expectations, Lincoln Riley is facing a verdict year that could define his legacy. Riley’s early tenure at USC, including a playoff-caliber debut and a Pac‑12 title appearance, raised expectations sky-high. But then consecutive seasons falling short have made imperial taste grow stale in Southern California. Klatt was blunt: “You can’t go 7‑5 again. You just can’t.” And that’s the glass ceiling USC’s elite fan base expects him to shatter.

To his credit, Riley hasn’t sat idly during the offseason. He’s taken proactive steps to build momentum for 2026 and beyond. Chad Bowden’s arrival has turbocharged USC’s already strong 2026 recruiting haul, injecting more talent into future classes. Defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn also began turning the defense back into a stout unit in 2024, erasing some of the early struggles. Yet Klatt emphasized that the potential exists.

He said, “If they were able to turn some of those close losses into wins, you’ve got Jayden Maiava back. He started the last four. He led the comeback against A&M. Now he’s had an entire off-season as the starter… If you limit turnovers, then you’re going to be in it. You’re going to have a chance to win 9 or 10 games.” So, as USC marches toward the season opener, the 2025 campaign is shaping up to be Riley’s chance to silence critics and prove that he is still worthy of leading USC to title games and get a playoff berth.