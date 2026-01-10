USC’s Makai Lemon Likely to Join $84M NFL QB, per ESPN Draft Expert

The moment USC fans had been bracing for finally arrived just before the Alamo Bowl. USC’s star wide receiver Makai Lemon has declared for the draft, officially closing his chapter with the Trojans. The 5’11, 195-pound playmaker had spent much of last season leading the Big Ten in receiving yards, so a big plunge seemed to be on the horizon. And if you believe experts like ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid, then Lemon might not have to go far to start his NFL career either. Reid is projecting him to end up with the Los Angeles Rams, where he would be an immediate impact weapon.

“(Los Angeles) Rams need to draft a receiver who’s ready to play immediately to maximize the championship window of quarterback Matthew Stafford, who turns 38 in February,” ESPN’s Jordan Reid writes. “Lemon could jump right in to join Adams and Puka Nacua.”

So far, the Rams have dominated with a (12–5) record and are going into the wildcard matchup against the Carolina Panthers (8–9) on Saturday to kick off the NFL playoffs. With a solid unit led by $84 million (contract) QB Matthew Stafford, Pete Nacua, and Davante Adams lead the WR room, totaling forty-six touchdowns so far.

However, with Adams turning 34 this season, the Rams may want to add some fresh talent from the draft. Although his $44 million deal with the Rams will conclude next season, Over the Cap believes that his journey with the Rams can come to a close soon enough. He has made plenty of exceptional plays this season, but his knee and hamstring injuries have limited his appearances. Presently, OTC has listed him as a potential offseason cut candidate. This is where Makai Lemon’s role comes in.

With Adams potentially leaving, the franchise will immediately require an impact player on the roster, and Makai Lemon’s talents can fill that void. The All-American wide receiver is among the top players in college football. Paired with a strong arm in Jayden Maiava, who has faced substantial criticism on his accuracy, Lemon helped the offense to thirteen touchdowns.

Those 13 touchdowns came on 79 receptions, with just one dropped pass. Besides his impressive ability to pluck the ball straight from the air, his rushing ability to cut through the defensive formation adds to his appeal. This past season, he totalled 21 forced missed tackles, ranking in the top 15 across the FBS circuit.

Reid continued in his assessment, “He has a high-level understanding of how to win against all types of coverage and makes contested catches. He had only one drop on 110 targets (79 catches), and his 21 forced missed tackles ranked 13th among FBS receivers. Lemon is labeled as a slot receiver but can play throughout the formation.”

Makai Lemon’s insane trick play pass earned plenty of appreciation in November, making him a potential top draft prospect. Going against Oregon in week 13, he caught a short pass from QB Jayden Maiava on a trick play reverse pass, followed by a deep 24-yard throw to Tanook Hines in the end zone. That ridiculous throw spoke of his arm strength, earning him widespread recognition.

Talking about his talents, USC head coach Lincoln Riley couldn’t be prouder of him.

“He’s been one of the most productive receivers in the country this year,” he said in December. “It’s just pretty plain and simple, and he’s done it against great defensive teams.”

Now, he is ready to take those talents to the NFL.

Makai Lemon projected to be a first-round pick

Soon after Makai Lemon declared for the draft, analysts and pundits began breaking down how his skill set would translate to the NFL. Andy Reid believes that his talents may come in handy for the Los Angeles Rams. On similar lines, Essentially Sports’ Tony Pauline has projected him to be a first-round pick as well.

“Receiver Makai Lemon, expected to be a late first-round pick, leads the group of talented Trojans who won’t be playing (Alamo Bowl),” he wrote. “Assuming Lemon tests reasonably well prior to the draft, the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, or New England Patriots could look his way as the initial frame closes out.”

The 2025 Biletnikoff awardee is forgoing his one-year eligibility, leaping the pros. Despite his limited frame, his skill set translates into a promising future. Let’s see how his NFL future pans out in the coming weeks.