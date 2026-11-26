The USC-UCLA rivalry has also been spicy. The two schools have spent seasons trading insults, stealing mascots, painting statues, and looking for new ways to get under each other’s skin. Usually, that’s part of the fun. But this week, somebody might have taken things too far.

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Just days before Saturday’s massive showdown at the Rose Bowl, members of the USC Trojans Marching Band allegedly vandalized UCLA’s campus. According to reports, Royce Hall was among the buildings targeted. Graffiti and paint were left on parts of the campus, while exterior signage at the Wasserman Football Center was also altered. Someone removed letters from the facility’s sign, leaving behind “A– Football Center.”

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The fallout was immediate. USC President Beong-Soo Kim addressed the situation in an email to the Trojan Family on Wednesday. He didn’t see it as harmless rivalry behavior and announced that the band would not be allowed to perform its traditional pregame or halftime shows during the rivalry game.

“We want to express our deepest apologies to the entire UCLA community,” he wrote. “Our rivalry is one of the great traditions in college athletics, and it has always rested on mutual respect. What happened on UCLA’s campus last night has no place in this tradition.”

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The president also confirmed that the university was cooperating with law enforcement and that an investigation was underway. Students found responsible could face disciplinary action under university policy. Then came the decision that will change Saturday’s atmosphere.

“Out of respect for UCLA, and to provide time to reflect on the collective responsibility we share to uphold our university’s values, the university and Trojan Marching Band’s leadership have decided that the band will not take the field for their traditional pre-game and halftime performances at the Rose Bowl this Saturday,” Kim added.

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That’s a significant punishment for a group that normally plays a major part in the atmosphere. But the decision is an attempt to draw a line between traditional college football mischief and actual vandalism. Whether everyone agrees with the punishment is another matter.

Some will argue that banning the entire marching band is excessive, particularly when the investigation concerns only a portion of its members. Others will say USC had little choice once campus property was damaged, and the incident became public. Either way, the band won’t be playing its usual part in Saturday’s festivities.

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Under USC’s student conduct rules, a student organization can be held responsible as a whole if members act together or if the group’s culture encourages bad behavior. Even if only a few band members held the spray paint, the university treats campus groups as one unit when they represent the school in public. By sidelining the whole band, President Kim is applying strict group accountability rather than waiting months for individual disciplinary hearings to finish.

This kind of public benching is rare for a major college band, as universities usually restrict travel or suspend fraternities rather than pull a halftime show at a rival’s stadium. Moving forward, Kim’s decision sets a tough new standard for every USC student group, club team, and spirit squad. It sends a clear message that leadership will no longer look the other way on rivalry week damage, and any group that crosses the line risks losing its biggest spotlight of the year.

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Precautions for the UCLA-USC rivalry before Rose Bowl showdown

There’s a reason this rivalry rarely needs extra promotion. The schools sit roughly 12 miles apart, have competed since 1929, and have spent generations trying to embarrass each other. Pranks are practically part of the tradition.

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USC students once splashed paint on UCLA’s bear statue. UCLA students, meanwhile, famously kidnapped USC’s dog mascot, George Tirebiter. Those are the sorts of stories that get passed around for years, usually with both sides insisting their own stunt was the better one.

This week, both schools have also taken precautions. UCLA placed a protective box around the John Wooden statue outside Pauley Pavilion. Meanwhile, USC wrapped the Tommy Trojan statue to prevent possible damage. Looks like neither campus wants to spend rivalry week arranging another cleanup operation.

But then, there’s a difference between stealing a mascot and defacing university buildings. Was USC right to suspend the entire marching band’s performances, or did the university go too far by punishing the group for the actions of some of its members?