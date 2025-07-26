USC Player Makes Stance on Jayden Maiava Clear After Lincoln Riley’s QB Room Update

You know, if you walk around USC’s campus this summer, you’ll catch a kind of quiet confidence. And there’s also some outright swagger, as for once, nobody’s biting their nails waiting on a preseason QB derby to shake out. That’s because of Jayden Maiava, the guy who steadied the ship and won three out of four starts late last year. Which also included a big one over UCLA, has locked down the job. The head coach and also the college football quarterback whisperer, Lincoln Riley, made it official at Big Ten media day. That Maiva is their guy.

Fans talk about “quarterback controversies” like they’re a headache. But in USC, for the first time in a while, having a happy dilemma at QB feels pretty good. And the locker room agrees with the decision. Who? USC wide receiver Makai Lemon, who entered this year not just as a starter but as one of the Big Ten’s top wideouts, ranked No. 5 nationally at his position by some analysts, is posted up for a sit-down. And when the talk turns to Jayden Maiava, Makai’s energy is noticeably upbeat and kind of proud. And why wouldn’t he?

“Jayden has been doing a tremendous job,” Lemon said about Maiava during the Big Ten Media Days. “Working on extra things that he needs to work on. [Like] paying really attention to detail, really just trying to take his game to the next level. And he’s doing a great job with that, being a leader on our team, being a quarterback. So he has definitely embraced the role and is just excited to see where he goes.” The buzzword he keeps coming back to? Explosive. “Explosive plays, that’s what we want. Not just ten yards for a first down, we want touchdowns, we want the big play,” Lemon said. First off, Maiava isn’t some rookie flying blind. He stepped in near the end of last season and delivered a solid 3-1 record in his starts.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This included a win over UCLA and a bowl victory against Texas A&M. His stats back up that trust, too. With 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns, and a respectable completion rate just shy of 60%. Not great, sure. But to put things into perspective, Maiava is operating under one of the best QB coaches in college football, which is Riley himself. Plus, Maiava brings a dual-threat element to USC’s offense that fits Riley’s explosive style. He can make plays with his arm and his legs, opening up new looks for receivers like Makai Lemon. Yes, some national rankings slot Maiava modestly among Big Ten quarterbacks, reminding us he still has plenty to prove. But inside USC’s building, the combination of his late-season momentum, work ethic, and top-tier coaching makes him the guy to trust at QB for 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

However, the dynamic isn’t just one-way. Lemon talks about how he, Ja’Kobi Lane, and the new transfer receivers push each other, along with Maiava, creating a hungry, competitive energy. “We push each other each day in practice, he gets a rep and I’m like, you can do better than that, and even then, he’s telling me, you can do better than that, you need to clean up your route,” Lemon said. “We just help each other’s game, so when we hop on the field on Saturdays, it’s just lights out.” It’s that iron-sharpening-iron stuff that has everyone thinking this offense could pop. From the receiver’s perspective, there’s a newfound chemistry. And that’s good, because if you’re a USC fan, this is exactly what you want to hear: your stars believing, trusting, and pushing one another for bigger things.

Why Jayden Maiava has his Coach’s trust

If you’ve been listening to Lincoln Riley at Big Ten Media Days and reading between the lines this summer. It’s quite clear that he isn’t sweating the quarterback spot. And he certainly isn’t short on faith in Jayden Maiava. Despite chatter about competition, because, let’s face it, Riley loves to keep everyone on their toes. He hasn’t dodged questions about depth or five-star freshman Husan Longstreet pushing for snaps. That’s classic Lincoln, keeping the competition alive to sharpen everyone.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But even as he praises the QB room, he makes a point to talk about Maiava’s growth and his ability to “avoid big mistakes” while running USC’s offense smoothly. And when pressed about whether his public words hint at any skepticism, Riley flatly rejects the notion. He’s seen real change and “a complete 180” from Maiava this offseason, both as a leader and as an operator of the attack. If you look at what’s behind this trust, it’s not just about last season’s late wins or a few good practices.

Riley’s confidence stems from the day-to-day effort, the way Maiava’s taken command in spring and fall camps, and the ripple effect on the whole program. Even with hungry backups on his heels, with Husan Longstreet and transfer vet Sam Huard, who’s been around the block and is crushing it in situational drills. But Riley is embracing the competitive environment. And not as a sign of doubt, but as a way to fuel Maiava to that next level.