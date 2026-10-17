USC President Gives 5-Word Response to Lincoln Riley’s $70M Future as Trojans Urged to Set Clear Ultimatum

If USC decided to fire Lincoln Riley right now, it would reportedly owe him a $70 million buyout, thanks to the 10-year, $110 million contract he signed in 2021. Despite his struggles against college football’s biggest programs, that price tag gives Riley considerable job security and makes a midseason firing financially difficult, regardless of how frustrated USC fans have become.

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The timing of those questions is significant. Beong-Soo Kim was formally installed as USC’s 13th president on October 16, just as scrutiny surrounding Riley’s future continued to grow. When reporters asked whether the university could afford to fire Riley, Kim shut down the discussion with a five-word response:

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“We’re not thinking about that.”

Kim added that the university remains focused on the next game and the one after that, declining to entertain speculation about Riley’s future.

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His response came shortly after Urban Meyer addressed the possibility of USC forcing Riley to surrender his play-calling duties. Speaking on The Triple Option podcast, Meyer argued that any discussion about changing Riley’s responsibilities should wait until the season ends.

“If there are concerns, this is the conversation that should happen after the season…” Meyer said. “And I’m not saying if they want to make Lincoln Riley give up play-calling duties, then you say, ‘Hey, Coach, either you do this, or you’re fired. I am gonna fire your a**,’ if that’s what they say.”

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For now, USC appears willing to let the season play out. The Trojans are 6-1, with their only loss coming against Oregon, and remain in contention for a College Football Playoff berth. How Riley handles the remaining schedule could influence any offseason decisions.

Money, however, remains an important factor. Kim recently revealed that USC is on track to “significantly exceed” its projected $30 million financial surplus for the year. While that doesn’t necessarily make a $70 million buyout affordable, it suggests the university’s financial position is improving, giving the administration more room to evaluate its options.

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Still, Riley has faced mounting criticism from USC fans who expected national championships when he arrived in Los Angeles. Nearly halfway through his 10-year contract, the Trojans have yet to reach the College Football Playoff. While his offenses have often delivered, recurring defensive problems have prevented USC from consistently competing with elite programs. Their loss to an Oregon team playing with a backup quarterback only intensified that frustration.

Riley earned some breathing room on October 10 when USC bounced back with a 31-23 road victory over Penn State at Beaver Stadium, in front of more than 114,000 fans. Quarterback Jayden Maiava threw for 301 yards and three touchdowns, while running back King Miller rushed for more than 100 yards, keeping USC’s postseason hopes alive heading into its bye week.

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Riley also had a message for his critics after the victory. “We didn’t listen to all you guys had to say on the outside. This group doesn’t really care. Nobody in the world gave us a chance to come in and win this game,” he said. “We did it our way. We won on our terms, and I’m really damn proud of this football team.”

But the toughest stretch of Riley’s schedule is still ahead. USC travels to Wisconsin on October 24 before hosting Ohio State at the Coliseum on October 31. With Indiana and UCLA also awaiting the Trojans, Riley has several opportunities to prove his team can compete against major opponents.

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If USC wins those games and reaches the playoffs, the pressure surrounding Riley’s future could ease considerably. But losses to Ohio State, Indiana, or UCLA would likely revive questions about whether the administration should continue backing him.

For now, Kim isn’t entertaining the possibility of a buyout. Whether that stance changes after the season could depend on what Riley delivers over the next several weeks.