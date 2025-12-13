USC RB Announces Big Career News for Lincoln Riley on Saturday

Lincoln Riley just got some much-needed good news heading into the 2026 season. It comes in the form of a running back who was absolutely tearing it up before injury derailed his year. Riley now has the luxury of pairing him with breakout true freshman King Miller, giving USC one of the most dynamic one-two punches in the backfield nationally. The running back in question is Waymond Jordan.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz broke the news on Saturday, tweeting, “USC standout junior running back Waymond Jordan has agreed to a new deal with the Trojans and will return to USC for the 2026 season, sources tell me and @chris_hummer. Ran for 576 yards in USC’s first six games before an injury. Was in line to be a draft pick if he turned pro.”

That 576-yard total in just six games tells you everything about Jordan’s impact. He was averaging about 6.5 yards per carry and had already scored five touchdowns before an ankle injury against Michigan in October ended his regular season. In fact, Jordan racked up two 150-yard performances in his first three games at USC. It included dominant showings against Georgia Southern and Michigan State that immediately established him as the No. 1 back in Riley’s offense.​

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan’s 2025 season was supposed to be his coming-out party after transferring from Hutchinson Community College as the nation’s top-ranked JUCO running back. And for six weeks, that’s exactly what it was. He was USC’s leading rusher and looked every bit the part of a future NFL back with his combination of power, vision, and breakaway speed.

But when he went down with that ankle injury in the Michigan game, fellow running back Eli Sanders suffered a season-ending injury in the same contest, leaving Riley scrambling for answers in the backfield. Then King Miller, a redshirt freshman walk-on who nobody expected to carry the load, proceeded to rush for 158 yards and a touchdown in that very same Michigan game and never looked back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, with Jordan healthy and returning for 2026, the Trojans suddenly have a backfield that can match up with anyone in the country. Jordan brings proven production. He was the junior college offensive player of the year before arriving at USC. Miller has also shown he can handle a full workload and make explosive plays when called upon.

The combination of Jordan’s physicality and Miller’s home-run ability gives Riley a rushing attack that can control games. USC also signed four-star running back recruits Deshonne Redeaux and Shahn Alston as part of their No. 1-ranked recruiting class. This adds even more depth to the position. While those freshmen might not be expected to contribute immediately, the same was said about Miller before he became a star. So, don’t be surprised if one of them forces their way into the rotation.​

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Riley playing the waiting game on star receivers

Lincoln Riley isn’t ready to tip his hand just yet on whether USC’s dynamic receiving duo of Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon will suit up for the Alamo Bowl against TCU.

“Lincoln Riley said it will ‘clarify here in the next few weeks’ whether USC will have receivers Makai Lemon or Ja’Kobi Lane, as well as other potential draft entrants, available for the bowl,” USC beat writer Ryan Kartje reported after Riley addressed the media. The head coach is waiting to see if his two best pass-catchers, who’ve combined for 1,901 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, will prioritize one more game in cardinal and gold or start preparing for NFL Draft evaluations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stakes couldn’t be higher for both receivers, especially Makai Lemon, who just capped off a historic season by winning the Biletnikoff Award as college football’s best receiver. Lemon finished with 79 catches for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns, becoming the only FBS receiver to eclipse 1,000 yards this season and earning praise from ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper, who called him “fierce” and “the kind of player I’d want on my roster.” For now, Riley and the Trojans are left waiting, hoping that their two offensive stars decide to run it back one more time in San Antonio.​