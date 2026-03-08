USC Reportedly Hires Ex-Oregon Quarterback for Crucial Role on Lincoln Riley’s Staff

Lincoln Riley’s USC isn’t just stopping at flipping players from Oregon; now, they are hiring coaches from there, too. After bringing in their elite 2026 class recruits like Jones Williams and Tomuhini Topui, the Trojans are reportedly getting in a former Oregon quarterback into their staff.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Dakota Prukop is taking a major step in his career, taking over the analyst role at USC Trojans after starting his coaching career in the Canadian Football League as quarterback coach for the Calgary Stampeders last year. This brings him back to college football after he played at Montana State and Oregon before joining the CFL teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his final season with the Ducks in 2016, he appeared in just six games yet completed 94 of 143 passes for 1,214 yards with eight touchdowns and just two interceptions. He also rushed for 54 rushing attempts for 171 yards with two rushing touchdowns, showing his dual-threat ability.

Dakota Prukop played seven years in the CFL before starting his career as a coach. He had various stops in his playing career, from the Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers to the Edmonton Elks. His experience at multiple teams not just developed him as a player but also gave him a broad understanding of offensive systems, how teams actually work, and how to enhance quarterback play in games. This can be an added advantage for the USC Trojans.

ADVERTISEMENT

This isn’t the first time USC has brought in Oregon’s former coaches or players into the team. Former offensive coordinator Norv Turner, who was Oregon’s graduate assistant, joined USC as an assistant. Then there’s former head coach John Robinson, who also began at Eugene. Most recently, there’s Skyler Jones, who followed the same path and is now the defensive tackles coach for the 2026 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prukop will be joining a USC staff that has a lot of new faces for the 2026 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lincoln Riley faces pressure heading to the 2026 season

USC will be rolling out a completely different defensive staff this season. Lincoln Riley hired Gary Patterson from TCU to be his defensive coordinator after D’Anton Lynn left for Penn State. Patterson and Riley have actually gone head-to-head every year from 2015 to 2021, making both very familiar with each other’s coaching methodologies.

Patterson has brought with him Paul Gonzales and Sam Carter to coach the safeties and nickels, respectively. Riley also added Mike Ekeler, who will be looking after the linebackers while also being the special teams coordinator. Along with Skyler Jones, AJ Howard also saw a promotion, and will now be the outside linebackers coach. The only returning coaches are cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed and defensive ends coach Shaun Nua.

ADVERTISEMENT

USC might be a sleeper contender for the playoffs this season, because they definitely have the momentum. That is what has allowed Lincoln Riley to keep his job for this year, which means he has to be a part of that final 12. Riley will have the backing of his No. 1-ranked 2026 class, which makes the 2026 season his best shot to aim for the playoffs. How he does that with so many new coaches on his staff will be an interesting storyline to see.