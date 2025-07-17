USC Sends Special Message to Lee Corso After ESPN’s ESPYs Tribute

Lee Corso, who turns 90 this August, has officially begun the countdown to his final ride on College GameDay. The legendary analyst announced that his farewell show will take place in Week 1 of the 2025 CFB season. Fittingly, the grand send-off will happen in Columbus, Ohio; the very place where his iconic headgear tradition began back on Oct. 5, 1996, ahead of an OSU vs. PSU clash. This time, GameDay returns to the Horseshoe on Aug. 30 for a massive showdown between defending national champion OSU and powerhouse Texas. It’s a full-circle moment for Corso, and a storybook setting to say goodbye. But CFB royalty took center stage at the ESPYs on Wednesday.

Well, Los Angeles honored the legendary Lee Corso. His “College GameDay” crew—Pat McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit, and Desmond Howard—led the tribute, celebrating Corso’s iconic career with heartfelt words and big energy. Even the USC marching band joined the moment, making it a perfect Hollywood-style salute to one of the sport’s most beloved figures. The ESPYs have him wear the helmet one more time and wrote: “We’ll never forget your 17-0 record picking the Trojans!” But Lee Corso stole the spotlight with heartfelt words during his ESPYs tribute.

“I’m honored to be here tonight,” Corso said to the crowd. “I want to thank ESPN for this tribute and opportunity to do a job that I’ve loved for 38 years. My goal on TV was to bring a smile to everybody’s face. I hope I’ve done that. My wife, Betsy, and I have been married for 69 years. And I just wanted to thank her for loving me and allowing me to love her for all of those years.” So, it was vintage Corso. Since donning his first headgear pick, Lee Corso has made 430 selections. He’s worn the colors — and heads — of 69 different schools, turning mascot picks into a weekly CFB tradition. Whether dressed as the Fighting Irish leprechaun, the Stanford Tree, or even Benjamin Franklin, Corso brought flair like no one else.

His legendary run hit a hurdle in 2009 when he suffered a stroke that briefly took his speech. But true to form, Corso battled back. Though his road appearances have slowed in recent years, he still made it to Atlanta in January for the CFP title clash between OSU and Notre Dame. “With the popularity and cultural phenomenon that GameDay became, there’s no one more responsible for that than Lee Corso,” said host Rece Davis. “The way he changed the way the game was covered — with irreverence, humor, and a lack of filter — all of those things set the tone and the standard.”

But just when it seemed like Lee Corso had wrapped up his heartfelt moment with, “Thank you very much ESPN for this honor, tribute, and I appreciate everybody here. Thank you very much,” the crowd thought the tribute had ended. That’s when Pat McAfee stepped in, signaling the USC marching band to fire up the iconic College GameDay theme. As the music played, Corso’s legendary headgear moments flashed behind him, bringing the crowd to its feet.

In true Corso fashion, he was handed his signature Trojan helmet, and with a smile, he fired off USC’s iconic two-fingered “Fight On!” salute. To be honest, it was a perfect cap to a legendary night. Following that, the College GameDay crew didn’t stay silent. Each member took a moment to share what it meant to work alongside the legendary coach; expressing their gratitude, admiration, and love for Corso’s unforgettable presence on the show.

The College GameDay family salutes Lee Corso

Kirk Herbstreit took a moment to reflect on a three-decade journey with his longtime friend and colleague, Lee Corso. Standing on stage at the ESPYs, he spoke from the heart about sharing Saturdays with a true legend. “I feel like I’ve had the best seat really in all in college football for these last 30 years, right next to Coach, right before he’d pull that headgear out or say something that nobody else would say,” said Herbstreit, Wednesday night at the ESPYs. “There’s so many lessons and such a special bond that I’m so lucky to share with one of the great spirits and great minds that college football has ever seen.” It was a tribute full of nostalgia, admiration, and gratitude, fitting for a man who’s helped shape the soul of College GameDay.

Desmond Howard stepped up next, honoring the man who became more than just a mentor on set. A CFB icon in his own right, Howard—Heisman winner and Super Bowl MVP—shared what it meant to work alongside Lee Corso. “I’ve been very fortunate to play for some great coaches: Two Hall of Fame coaches — one in high school, one in college — a Super Bowl-winning coach,” stated Howard. “But it wasn’t until I retired and started doing TV when I ran into the greatest coach anybody doing TV could ever have, Lee Corso. When I came aboard in 2005, Coach Corso opened his arms. He embraced me, he taught me, he coached me. But, more than anything, he made me feel like family.” Safe to say, it was a heartfelt salute to a coach who made every broadcast feel like home.

Then, Pat McAfee may be one of the newest additions to College GameDay, but the impact Lee Corso had on him stretches far beyond their time on set together. As the show enters its 39th season, McAfee captured the magic of what Corso brought to the table. “I don’t think anybody can question what Coach means to ‘GameDay,‘” said McAfee. “Obviously there’s a generation of fans from all over the country that love the sport strictly because of Lee, and it’s not just because of his knowledge of the game or his résumé, it’s because he understands very much that you don’t have to take yourself seriously to talk about sports.”

That’s the kind of spirit that made Corso a fan favorite. McAfee paused, reflecting, then asked, “What is his quote actually about how we should view TV?” Here, Kirk Herbstreit didn’t hesitate. With a smile, he answered: “We’re in the entertainment business, and college football is our vehicle.” Now, all eyes turn to the farewell day. Let’s hope it’s nothing short of legendary.