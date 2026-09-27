USC Star Caught Laughing After Causing Serious Injury to Oregon QB Dante Moore as Ambulance Comes Out

Dante Moore had already done the hard part. Facing second-and-9 from the USC 23 with 10:05 left in the second quarter, the Oregon quarterback broke from the pocket, scrambled 10 yards for the first down and reached the USC 13. Apparently, that still was not enough to end the play. USC linebacker Desman Stephens II came in with the hit that changed the entire game, drawing an immediate targeting flag as Moore stayed down and Oregon’s sideline erupted.

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But the controversy did not end with the hit. Moments later, Stephens was seen on the USC sideline laughing while Moore was still receiving medical attention, with several Trojans players appearing to celebrate alongside him. At the same time, trainers were working on Moore for an extended period before placing him on a stretcher, loading him onto a cart, and eventually transferring him into an ambulance for transport to L.A. General County Hospital.

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The reaction quickly went viral as Oregon players gathered around their quarterback and medical personnel continued treating him on the field.

The hit itself had already created a frightening scene. Moore’s head appeared to snap backward before he slammed into the turf, and his arms went stiff in what appeared to be a fencing response, immediately raising concern over the seriousness of the injury.

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Oregon players rushed in to defend their quarterback, and the situation quickly turned into a massive near-brawl between both teams. Coaches and officials scrambled to separate players while Oregon head coach Dan Lanning was visibly furious, yelling toward the USC sideline as Moore remained on the ground.

Once things finally settled down, officials assessed matching team-wide personal fouls, while Stephens was ejected for targeting. By then, however, the focus had shifted almost entirely to Moore.

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NBC reported that Moore was moving his arms, but Oregon had not yet released an official diagnosis regarding the full extent of the injury. The scene alone showed how seriously medical staff were treating the situation.

The injury could also have major consequences for Moore’s future. He decided to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and return for his senior season with hopes of chasing a national championship and strengthening his case as a first-round prospect in the 2027 NFL Draft.

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With Moore out, former Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola stepped in to run Oregon’s offense. Raiola had appeared in just one game for the Ducks before Saturday, completing all 11 of his passes for 124 yards and three touchdowns, but Moore’s injury suddenly pushed him into a much bigger role against USC.