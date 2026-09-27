USC Star Who Seriously Injured Dante Moore Goes Into Hiding After Address Leak & Hate Comments

One split-second hit at the Los Angeles Coliseum completely changed the mood of Saturday’s USC-Oregon game, but what happened off the field was even scarier. USC linebacker Desman Stephens II delivered a heavy blow that sent Oregon quarterback Dante Moore away in an ambulance. Within minutes of the final whistle, the game moved from the grass to the internet, as Stephens found himself target number one for an angry online mob.

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Things turned ugly fast. Stephens’ Instagram was flooded with over 1,800 hostile comments in less than 20 minutes before he put his page on private. What started as basic football frustration quickly crossed the line when users reportedly leaked his family’s home address online, turning sports anger into real personal threats.

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“Dude who hit Dante Moore put his s— on private so quick,” Bucky Boston reported via an X post. “His address got leaked, and most recent post got 3k comments on it.”

Screenshots of his post counts and deactivation notice spread across X, making the situation go viral even faster. Fans tracked his profile in real time, watching the comment numbers jump by the thousands until Stephens completely pulled the plug on his social media footprint.

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The injury happened midway through the second quarter when Moore scrambled for a first down. He slid near the USC 12-yard line to end the play, but was injured in the process, and it looked quite serious. Stephens came in late and delivered a shoulder hit to Moore’s head, sending his head back into the turf.

Moore went into a fencing response, a reflex associated with head trauma, and remained motionless on the field for several minutes. He was strapped to a stretcher and driven off in an ambulance to Los Angeles General Hospital, while officials ejected Stephens immediately on he spot.

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Broadcasters during the game reported Moore moving his hands, feet, and rotating his arms while being loaded into the ambulance, though the details regarding the seriousness of his injury remain unknown. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning said that Moore had the ability to move, but the team was still evaluating him thoroughly. Oregon hasn’t officially released an update regarding his health or injury status.

Meanwhile, Stephens was disqualified under NCAA targeting rules. But since this was his first targeting call of the season, that ejection will not be carried into next week, and any additional discipline for his conduct by the Big Ten is still being considered.

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Moore chose to return to Oregon instead of entering the NFL Draft and was on several preseason watch lists for many national awards. The Ducks will turn to Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola, who stepped in and threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns after Moore went down, leading the program to a 41-27 win. Though Raiola has starting experience that gives the Ducks enough stability, the offense will look different without the potential top draft pick.

If Stephens ends up facing a suspension from the Big Ten over this conduct, USC’s linebacker room takes a hit too. Stephens entered Week 4 with 17 tackles this season after leading the team with 89 last year. USC would need others in that room to step up immediately, and depth at linebacker isn’t something programs love to test during mid-season.

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With the story getting uglier and more dangerous, fans digging up his private information and sending threats is scary on a different level. Now, the focus remains on Moore’s recovery, while Stephens is left to deal with the fallout from a hit that has already become something bigger than a football game.