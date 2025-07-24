USC’s Lincoln Riley Set to Make 5-Star Recruit Highest Paid Commit in 2026 Class

Back in the day, a coach’s charisma and a mom’s home-cooked visit sealed the deal for blue-chip recruits. Now, it’s more about commas and zeroes. As NIL deals explode faster than ever, it’s not just transfers cashing in. High schoolers are starting to pull in more money than their pro counterparts. Just ask Carson Beck, who landed an eye-popping $6M portal deal with Miami. And right now, one of Lincoln Riley‘s top recruits is set to make more money than a pro bowler!

Lincoln Riley just broke college football’s rule. Don’t let a tight end steal the spotlight. But when you have a generational talent like Mark Bowman and deep pockets, you make exceptions. On July 23, Rivals shared a report by On3’s Pete Nakos stating that, “USC 5-star commit Mark Bowman is expected to be the highest-paid TE recruit of all time.” At 6’4, 230 pounds, this 5-star recruit is also the No. 1 TE in the nation and USC’s crown jewel in the 2026 class. And you know which NFL player’s deal that surpasses?

Mark Bowman’s deal is a jaw-dropping projection between $5m to $6.5m over three years. That’s more than Dallas Cowboys’ TE Jake Ferguson, a 2023 Pro Bowler earning $4.3M in his four-year rookie contract. The future Trojan star committed on May 30, choosing Lincoln Riley’s squad over SEC powerhouses Georgia, Alabama, and Texas. But bolstered by the House settlement’s new revenue-sharing model, USC wasn’t going to let the local Mater Dei standout leave California. And he still has a year of high school algebra left!

Per 247Sports, Mark Bowman ranks No. 13 nationally in the 2026 class. He’s also the top 3 player in the state of California. Lincoln Riley and USC now lead all schools with 31 commits in the class and sit at No. 7 in total NIL spending for 2025. If you’re wondering how that stacks up, just look at Texas Tech. They shelled out $5.1M for OT Felix Ojo this summer, the previous top revenue share deal before the Trojans entered the chat. Now, Bowman is the standard and the rest, well, they’re trying to keep up. But not every recruit is chasing dollar signs, at least, not publicly.

Chase the bag or build a legacy?

In a telling report by Noles247, a dozen anonymous 2026 recruits dished the dirt. Some kids want the bag. Others want the blueprint. Only two admitted that money was the main factor. One revealed he passed up a $1 million offer (with a $100K starter bonus) for better development. “I picked my school based on where I could see myself growing and developing into the best player I can be for the next three to four years,” the player said. For some, they’re looking at coaching stability, NFL potential, and personal development.

“I feel like it’s more about development and the coaching stuff,” another recruit said. “If I get developed right, I’m going to the NFL. So I’m chasing the longevity money.” Take No. 1 QB Jared Curtis, for instance. His $750K deal with Georgia dwarfed in comparison to what Lincoln Riley is paying Mark Bowman. Still, there’s no denying NIL is the elephant in every recruiting war room. And coaches are adapting or getting left behind. Kirby Smart, who knows how brutal the portal era can be, said it best at SEC Media Days, “We sell relationships over transactions.” It’s a noble mantra but in the trenches of NIL warfare, relationships better come with direct deposit. Because Lincoln Riley just redefined what it takes to win in 2026. And if this is the price for a TE, just wait till he targets a QB.