USC’s New DC Brings in Former TCU Player He Coached to Join Lincoln Riley’s Staff

Just weeks after taking over USC’s defense, new coordinator Gary Patterson is already making his mark by bringing in one of his most trusted former players to join the staff. Notably, a TCU safety and a Louisiana Tech safety coach could become part of Lincoln Riley’s defensive unit in the coming days.

Several reports indicate that USC plans to bring Sam Carter onto its defensive coaching staff. He played safety at TCU under him and appeared in 49 games from 2011 to 2014, starting 39. As a senior, he proudly became a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award and was named a second-team All-American. He finished that season with 55 tackles, four interceptions, and nine passes defended.

That deep familiarity with Patterson’s scheme, combined with a proven coaching track record, is exactly what USC needs to fix a defense that struggled mightily last season. Plus, he brings years of coaching experience, having started his career at Missouri from 2016 to 2019, then serving as a defensive backs assistant at Arkansas from 2020 to 2022.

Carter has built a diverse resume across the country, coaching defensive backs in the SEC at Missouri, Arkansas, and Ole Miss before stops in the Big Ten at Purdue and, most recently, at Louisiana Tech.

With experience, he will also bring production. At Ole Miss, Carter worked with cornerbacks like Deantre Prince, who led the team with 11 pass breakups in one season. In Arkansas, he improved the pass defense, reducing allowed yards from 259.6 in 2020 to 215.1 in 2021. Carter knows how to revive a program, as shown by his success at Ole Miss and Arkansas, which impressed Louisiana Tech coach Sonny Cumbie, who hired him with high hopes.

“Sam brings a lot of experience to our staff, from his playing days at TCU as a standout safety to being on staffs at Missouri, Arkansas, Ole Miss, and Purdue,” Cumbie said. “As a New Orleans native, there’s no doubt Sam will bring an edge to our safeties in their play and development!”

Back in October, their concerns on defense were clear after the tough loss to Illinois. Although the offense performed well, the defense’s struggles to get stops, ranking no. 61 nationally in defensive stops while allowing too many drives and finishing with a 62.3% stop rate, became the defining issue. Now, with Patterson’s guidance, Carter could address those problems and stabilize USC’s secondary.

Carter’s extensive coaching network across multiple conferences should also provide a significant boost to USC’s recruiting efforts. Given Lincoln Riley’s predicament, bringing in experienced staff should be their first priority.

Lincoln Riley faces extreme pressure

USC faces a brutal schedule in the 2026 season, which calls for a better team and coaching unit. They have games against Indiana, Ohio State, Oregon, Washington, and Penn State. These matchups could significantly affect their playoff chances.

Plus, the pressure sits squarely on Lincoln Riley’s shoulders, as he is in his fifth year with USC, and the team needs results. Despite a strong start at USC, with an 11-win season and a Pac-12 Championship Game appearance, the team struggled to make the playoffs. Now, to make things easier, USC did sign the No. 1 recruiting class for the 2026 season, but the players must show up.

A signature win against Ohio State or Indiana might improve their chances. Yet, another losing season might push Lincoln Riley out of the program sooner rather than later.