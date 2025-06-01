USC’s Six-Figure News Turns Lincoln Riley’s $90M Fortune as Mark Bowman Announcement Follows Major Update

USC isn’t just recruiting—they’re reloading with purpose. The Trojans now sit at the No. 1 spot in the 2026 recruiting class, according to On3’s rankings, but that position didn’t come easy. With LSU right on their heels, the Trojans have had to work overtime to build a class that’s as deep as it is talented. And it all started with a game-changing move—hiring Chad Bowden as their new general manager. Known for his aggressive recruiting style, Bowden focused on California talent, helping USC secure early pledges like four-star quarterback Jonas Williams and four-star edge rusher Simonte Katoanga. But the real game-changer?

That came with the commitment of five-star tight end Mark Bowman, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound monster out of Santa Ana. Bowman is the No. 1 tight end in the 2026 class, per 247Sports Composite, and his decision to stay close to home despite offers from Georgia, Oregon, Miami, Ole Miss, and Texas sent shockwaves through the recruiting world.

With Bowman now officially on board, the Trojans hold 27 total commitments in the 2026 cycle—more than any other team in the nation. Bowman also becomes the second five-star recruit in the class, joining elite offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe from IMG Academy. The significance? This isn’t just about one stacked recruiting cycle—it’s about building a foundation that could reshape USC’s future for years to come.

USC insider Scott Schrader broke it all down on the May 31st episode of WeAreSC, emphasizing just how much Bowman’s commitment is already creating ripple effects. “I’ve been talking to all of the top class of 2027 prospects in Southern California, and one of the questions that I asked them is: What gives you the confidence that USC can really turn this around and become a competitor for a national championship? And, you know, whether it’s the only answer or it’s among the answers, the response is almost always the 2026 recruiting class,” Schrader explained.

In other words, this class isn’t just about hype—it’s changing how future stars view USC. And in today’s world of recruiting, that’s gold. What’s fueling this recruiting fire? Well, a lot of it comes down to support—and serious investment. The average NIL value of USC’s 2026 commits is around $155,000, signaling not just buzz, but real business. That kind of money means top-tier talent—and expectations—are both sky-high.

Meanwhile, head coach Lincoln Riley’s $90 million buyout hangs in the backdrop. Critics have been circling, especially after some shaky seasons. But if USC can turn these elite commitments into wins on the field, Riley’s future suddenly looks a whole lot brighter. He won’t just keep his job—he’ll be positioned to attract even more blue-chip talent.

Schrader made the point clear: “So the guys from the 2027 recruiting class are paying very close attention to what’s going on with the class of 2026, and that is going to probably, you know, get USC off to a pretty fast start with the class of 2027 at some point.”

But Riley and his staff aren’t rushing it. Even with momentum on their side, Schrader noted that USC’s approach remains calculated: “It’s still a bit early…They still want to see guys play and then just be 100% sure on who they’re bringing in.” That’s why Bowman’s commitment stands out—it wasn’t just another tally. It was a signal. So, who’s next for the Trojans?

Next Up: Lincoln Riley’s new target

According to Scott Schrader, keep an eye on Talanoa Ili. The versatile playmaker from Hawaii may not be ranked a five-star—yet—but his stock is rising quickly. “He’s not ranked a five-star, but he’s one of those guys that I think is right there… kind of on the border of a four- and five-star,” Schrader shared.

His official visit was initially set for June 17-19, but now it’s expected to be June 6-8. This earlier date could put USC in a strong position to secure him. If they do, that’s another elite player for Coach Riley’s growing roster. And on that particular date, USC could host multiple top prospects, alongside their committed players, creating a perfect storm for another huge recruiting win.

While some still seem surprised that USC landed a five-star tight end, Schrader wasn’t one of them. He made it clear that this success didn’t happen by accident—it’s the result of the right people doing the right things.

“This is the end result of having a really good coaching staff,” he said, while giving shoutouts to Chad Savage, Chad Bowden, and, of course, Lincoln Riley. But the biggest boost?

“Give a shi-load of credit to House of Victory and the USC donors and alums,” Schrader emphasized. “That’s making a significant difference in what happened last year and what’s happening now.” That blend of coaching, NIL backing, and donor support is giving USC a leg up—and so far, the results are impossible to ignore.

The 2027 class is watching. And if USC turns this momentum into wins, they could shift from “almost there” to true playoff contenders. The foundation is set—the only question now is how high the Trojans can climb.