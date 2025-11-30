USF Demands $1.5M Compensation from Auburn as Alex Golesh Issues Official Statement

Auburn’s 2025 season ended on a disappointing note yesterday with a 20-27 loss, as the Tigers again failed to qualify for a bowl game. However, good news is in store for the future. AD John Cohen has found his new head coach in USF’s Alex Golesh. The move comes with a bit of financial implications for Auburn.

Golesh’s contract with USF had a clause about his departure. If he were to leave before December 31, 2025, he would owe the Bulls $1.5 million to buy out his contract. That doesn’t seem to be that big of an amount to get the services of a guy who can lead Auburn back to the top of the SEC.

With his latest deal, he receives a significant financial boost to his annual earnings. His last contract with the Bulls was worth $15.3 million over a six-year period. However, he parted ways with the Bulls before completing his six-year tenure.

On Sunday, the 41-year-old head coach signed a six-year contract with the Auburn Tigers, averaging $7.4 million annually, according to Ross Dellenger.

In his first remarks after taking the position, Golesh thanked the Auburn community.

“Auburn Football is one of the proudest, most tradition-rich programs in all of college football, and my family and I could not be more excited to join the Auburn Family.”

His USF tenure showcased his coaching acumen, as he rebuilt a 1-11 program into a ranked 8-3 team by the 2025 season. The Tigers, who have faced five upsetting seasons under Bryan Harsin and Hugh Freeze, will expect nothing less from him. In seven years, Auburn has transitioned to four different head coaches. With Golesh’s expertise, the Tigers look forward to stable leadership.

“Quite frankly, the bar is so low with (Bryan) Harsin and Freeze that almost anyone would be an improvement,” the analyst said of Golesh’s hiring. With that, the SEC welcomes Alex Golesh back into the fold.

Alex Golesh makes his way to the SEC again

Before taking up the head coaching gig at USF, Alex Golesh worked under Josh Heupel as the offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, leading the Vols to the Music City Bowl. During his tenure, Tennessee broke eight single-season records, including the fewest interceptions thrown (3) and the highest passing efficiency (167.10), among others.

With already proven merit in the SEC rankings, Golesh has earned the nod from the “Voice of the SEC,” Paul Finebaum himself, calling him a “very good hire.”

Along with his merit on the sidelines, he has established himself as a sharp recruiter. His 2024 Class was ranked the highest in all of ACC, stacked with elite talent. Over the years, he developed five players to reach the NFL ranks, including WR Velus Jones Jr. and WR Tre Nixon, among others.

“This will be a player-driven program, and no one will outwork our staff,” Golesh adds on his future with the Auburn Tigers.

The decision comes as a surprise to the Auburn faithful, especially earlier in the day when interim head coach DJ Durkin was trending to land the full-time position.

However, USF fans might not be as surprised by his move. His name had become a constant on the head coach carousel. Although he had stated his 100% commitment to the Bulls. But perhaps they had grown accustomed to the idea that Golesh might be leaving. On Sunday, that possibility turned into reality.