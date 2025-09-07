USF HC Alex Golesh in Tears as He Honors His Family After Inflicting $500K Loss on Billy Napier

“This ain’t the same old South Florida, my brother.” Alex Golesh let those words fly after Nico Gramatica’s game-winning field goal drilled through the uprights and silenced 90,000 Florida fans in the Swamp. The Bulls handed Billy Napier and DJ Lagway-led Gators a $500,000 gut-punch wrapped in a program-defining upset. And for the third-year USF HC, the tears came from the family and vision that carried him here.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Just a day ago, people would laugh if you picked USF to shut down DJ Lagway after their blowout 55-0 Week 1 dominance over LIU. But the Bulls had belief. “A bunch of guys that bought into a vision when it probably wasn’t super cool, huh? And they’re just sick of hearing, man, one in whatever, one in whatever, South whatever,” Alex Golesh said after the game via an ESPN X post, with emotion sounding in his voice. “These guys are bulls, they bought in and it paid off.” What made it even more gripping was where the gratitude of the 41-year-old man landed first.

“These kids have worked really, really hard,” he added as his voice cracked when he mentioned family. “A lot of people have sacrificed a lot, including my family.” And that’s especially meant for his wife Alexis, who’s also a professional dietitian juggling her own career while holding down the Golesh household.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad



“I’ve dragged her all over the country,” Alex Golesh previously said of his wife. “She’s the most unselfish person I’ve ever met… She’s there for me. She’s there for our kids. So, I have moments when I see her and think, ‘Man, I’m so grateful for having a support system like that.’” That pretty much sums up where his priorities lie. And when things are happy at home, field success reflects. That’s why, when he cries after the biggest win of his career, it’s acknowledgment. The man knows who keeps his foundation steady.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When USF hired Alex Golesh in December 2022, the program was a tire fire. Four wins across three seasons. No bowl game since 2018, and a tired fanbase. Then came the offensive mind fresh off lighting up SEC defenses with Tennessee. He actually tops Deion Sanders’ Colorado debut, where he turned a 1-11 season into a 4-8 season in Boulder as far as coaching is concerned. By 2023, he had flipped one win into seven, USF’s second-biggest single-season turnaround ever. Then he followed it up with another seven-win season and back-to-back bowl victories, including a 41-39 five-overtime madness in Hawaii. “It’s pretty cool when you just buy into a vision and a process without expecting any sort of result, but continuing to just plug,” he added. And if you want proof of how far USF has come, look no further than the check Florida just wrote.

AD

South Florida – The cupcake that bit back

Power 4 teams love their so-called cupcake games. Pay a smaller program a fat check, beat them down, move on. But sometimes, the cupcakes bite back. Per On3, Florida shelled out $500,000 to USF for the privilege of being upset in their own house. This is a repeat of the cupcake stunner Northern Illinois inflicted upon Notre Dame, the same program that went otherwise undefeated to become a national championship contender.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Florida led 9-3 late in the first half, but USF’s defense and patience flipped the script. The Bulls strung together 12 unanswered points, withstanding DJ Lagway’s brief spark before regaining control. And when it mattered most, Florida imploded with a back-breaking pass interference, an ejection for spitting, and a defense that couldn’t get off the field. Alex Golesh’s Bulls drained the clock, lined up their kicker, and stormed the Swamp 18-16.

For Florida, it’s a sobering $500,000 reality check. Billy Napier, now 20-20 in Gainesville, doesn’t get the luxury of moral victories. His team embarrassed Long Island 55-0 last week, but against a program Florida paid to beat, the flaws were exposed under national lights. And the SEC grind, LSU, Miami, Texas, Texas A&M, waits right around the corner. USF got Miami next. And suddenly, that matchup looks like a proving ground. Can they carry this upset momentum? Don’t forget to consider what this began with. “This ain’t the same old South Florida, my brother.”