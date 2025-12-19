brand-logo
USF Suffers First Consequence of Brian Hartline Announcement

ByAkash D

Dec 19, 2025

The South Florida Bulldogs announced Brian Hartline as their new head coach on Dec. 03. While Hartline and his staff prepare for the postseason, Bowl games, and the transfer portal, USF lost an all-around RB, who played a key role for the program in the last two seasons.

According to the On3 Transfer Portal report on X, USF running back and return specialist Alvon Isaac’s representatives at Young Buck Sports told Pete Nakos that the sophomore has set his eyes on entering the transfer portal, with two years of eligibility. The 5-foot-9 RB finished the 2025 season with 820 yards overall, including rushing, receiving, and returning. He maintains an average of 4.8 yards per carry and 22 yards per return.

This is a developing story

