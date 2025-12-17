USF’s Brian Hartline to Hire Urban Meyer’s Assistant Coach From Ohio State Days

Former Ohio State OC Brian Hartline will remain with the Buckeyes through the College Football Playoff before fully transitioning to Tampa. But he’s already building South Florida the way he knows best by leaning hard on Columbus roots. And his latest move makes that unmistakable.

“USF is working toward a deal to hire former Coastal Carolina head coach Tim Beck as its offensive coordinator, sources tell @chris_hummer and me for @CBSSports,” Matt Zenitz reported on X on December 16. “Before Coastal, Beck was offensive coordinator at NC State and Texas. Has also been an OC at Nebraska.”

Tim Beck is a pull from the Urban Meyer era, a signal that Brian Hartline wants familiarity, shared language, and coaches who understand how Ohio State operated.

Right now, Brian Hartline is juggling two jobs during the most chaotic stretch of the calendar. Hiring Tim Beck now suggests that he prioritizes trust and experience over experimentation, especially as he learns the role for the first time.

Beck coached at Ohio State from 2015 to early 2017 under Urban Meyer, serving as QBs coach and later co-offensive coordinator alongside Ed Warinner. Those seasons are not remembered kindly by much of the fanbase, and Hartline is not naive about that history.

Ohio State’s 2015 offense averaged 35.7 points and 434.1 yards despite an absurd collection of talent. Tim Beck is forever tied to one moment in Columbus. Ezekiel Elliott watching touches disappear in the second half against Michigan State in 2015.

That loss cost Ohio State a Big Ten title shot and likely a spot in the playoff. The 2016 unit improved statistically, but the scars remain, particularly the loss to Michigan State and the 31-0 shutout by Clemson in the playoff.

Fans still debate it, but Brian Hartline is not hiring Tim Beck to relive that era. He is hiring him because he understands what elite expectations feel like when they suffocate a room.

That context is critical because Beck arrives in Tampa after being fired by Coastal Carolina on November 30, following a 6-7 season. He went 20-18 overall, reached three straight bowls, and still lost his job. But he still has coordinator history at Ohio State, Nebraska, Texas, and NC State.

This is also about pipeline-building. Brian Hartline has never coached anywhere but Ohio State since 2017. He played there. He learned there. Now, as a first-time head coach replacing Alex Golesh, he is stocking his staff with coaches who speak Ohio State fluently.

That is risk management for someone stepping into a role that offers no margin for error.

How Brian Hartline’s departure affects Ohio State

The ripple effect in Columbus is unavoidable. Brian Hartline is Ohio State’s most important recruiter of the past decade. His exit removes a magnet that pulled elite receivers from Florida and beyond. Jeremiah Smith, Brandon Inniss, Carnell Tate, and Bryson Rodgers all came through his Ohio State relationships.

Smith is already viewed as a generational talent. Tate projects as a potential first-round pick in 2026.

Nationally, his track record speaks for itself, molding C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Emeka Egbuka. Losing him means Ohio State must replace production, credibility, and trust simultaneously.

Brian Hartline still has unfinished business in Columbus. He will coach Ohio State in the College Football Playoff, with a New Year’s Eve matchup against either Texas A&M or Miami locked in. Internally, the hope is to win three games and secure another national title.

Externally, the scrutiny remains, particularly after his play-calling against Indiana in the Big Ten Championship Game.

For Ohio State fans watching from afar, Brian Hartline’s first major hire at USF is revealing. He is doubling down on what he knows, even if it invites criticism. The Buckeye imprint is already on his staff, and this is only the beginning.