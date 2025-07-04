Utah Gets Big 4-Star Salesi Moa Update After Adding Dynamic Duo Jaron & Kennan Pula

After EA Sports dropped its top 10 Utah players in the College Football 26 video game—complete with QB1 Devon Dampier and OT Spencer Fano, you’d think Kyle Whittingham might take a breath. Not quite. With 14 to 15 commitments already locked into the 2026 cycle, Utah sits at No. 44 nationally and No. 12 in the Big 12 in recruiting rankings. But this week could deliver a pivotal swing. Four-star athlete Salesi Moa, one of the most coveted uncommitted players in the state, has circled his decision date: Saturday. And Utah’s name is very much in the mix. And that’s not even the news.

Salesi Moa has narrowed things down to five: Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee, Washington, and Utah. It’s a loaded final group, but there’s growing optimism in Salt Lake City. On3/Rivals’s Steve Wiltfong has Utah Utes leading the charge with a 60% confidence level heading into the final stretch. It’s the kind of battle the Utes must win if they hope to gain traction in their Big 12 pivot, and based on geography, fit, and trajectory, they’re positioned well.

And the buzz around Salesi Moa is justified. National recruiting analyst Greg Biggins laid out a strong case for why the 6-foot-2, 190-pound playmaker is more than just a hometown star. Notable analyst Greg Biggins reserved special praises for the youngster. Biggins wrote that Moa’s the kind of athlete who can pretty much do it all, which is why schools are after him for both offense and defense. Whenever he shows up at 7-on-7s or camp workouts, you’ll usually see him lining up as a receiver, and good luck trying to cover him.

He’s got that rare mix of physicality and burst, whether it’s getting off the line or making quick cuts mid-route. He’s a legit deep threat, knows how to pick up yards after the catch, and doesn’t drop much with those strong, reliable hands. Moa could slot in at the slot or outside with his blend of lateral speed, burst, and route polish. He’s a matchup headache in waiting. But Moa wouldn’t be alone in Utah’s rebuild. A commitment from Moa wouldn’t vault the class into the top 25 overnight, but it might be the domino that opens more doors. Especially when you consider what Moa brings from a scheme perspective: A versatile threat who could slide into multiple offensive looks or even flip sides of the ball, depending on need.

The Utes made waves earlier this week by locking in a pledge from 4-star offensive lineman Kelvin Obot, the program’s only four-star commit so far. That news alone would’ve been reason to exhale but Utah wasn’t done. Junior college tight end Josiah Jefferson, a top-ranked JUCO prospect, also committed. Add in three-star safety Aisa Galea’i (ranked No. 71 nationally at his position) and CB Dylan Waters (No. 98), and there’s a clear trend forming in Kyle Whittingham’s camp. Utah is building the future on physicality and versatility.

Utah Utes twin takeover

And then came the twin signing: Jaron Pula and Kennan Pula. Twin brothers committed to the Utes, bringing both high-upside athleticism and built-in chemistry to the 2026 haul. It’s a unique addition that could prove invaluable in locker room dynamics and culture shaping. Of course, getting Moa on board would be the exclamation point. The in-state priority could immediately elevate Utah’s class and send a message to the rest of the Big 12.

The decision came just a week after the Timpview High School standouts announced their decommitments from UCLA. The twin receivers made an official visit to Salt Lake City in late June, and that’s all it took. The vibe was right, the fit was obvious, and the family feel locked it in. Kennan Pula, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound three-star prospect, is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 64 wide receiver in the 2026 class. But that barely scratches the surface. He had over two dozen offers and drew interest from a who’s who of Power Five programs (BYU, Iowa State, and Texas Tech from the Big 12), plus Alabama, Auburn, Miami, Ole Miss, and Oregon were circling too. His versatility has even drawn projections as a future safety, and that two-way potential only ups his value in Utah’s system.

Meanwhile, Jaron Pula brings a bit more national buzz. At 6-foot-2.5, 185 pounds, he’s a four-star ranked as the No. 35 wide receiver in the country. His length, athleticism, and fluidity make him an instant playmaker on the perimeter. With 16 commits and momentum building, Utah’s 2026 class is shaping up fast. The Utes are quietly putting together one of their most well-rounded hauls in recent memory.