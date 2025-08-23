Utah’s Kyle Whittingham Receives ESPN’s Unexpected CFB projection After Devon Dampier’s Strong Warning

Every season, a program emerges from the shadows to shake up the balance of college football. Sometimes it’s a team that’s been overlooked, other times it’s one that has hovered just below the spotlight, waiting for the right moment. Utah, steady and stubborn, has built its reputation on defense and resilience, but questions around its offense have long capped its ceiling. That’s why ESPN’s Roddy Jones issued a warning that may force fans to look closer at the Utes. His words carried weight—and just enough suspense to raise eyebrows.

“Keep an eye on Utah this year,” Jones said on ESPN College Football, before laying out his case in full. “They have two tackles that could be first-round picks, potentially top 10.” Clearly, Jones is raising the stakes here, as Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu are currently Utah’s cornerstone tackles—both rising NFL prospects, anchoring the Utes’ offensive line. “They brought in a new coordinator, Jason Beck, who has Devon Dampier at quarterback. The team has been plagued by bad quarterback play the last few seasons due to injuries to Cam Rising.” Under Beck, the Utes hope to spark an offense that too often stalled without Rising at the helm.

How Dampier’s game adapts to the Big 12 remains to be seen. But his stint at Mountain West, with 2768 passing yards with 12 TDs, plus 1166 rushing yards and 119 scores, gives hope to the offense. Jones further went, “The defense is always good; it was a top five defense in the Big 12 last year. If they can figure out the offensive side of the ball, they could be a sleeper.” The statement hits at the heart of Utah’s identity. Defense has always been its backbone, but balance has been elusive. In Rising’s absence, Utah had to adapt, and now Dampier steps into the spotlight under Beck’s guidance. Could his mobility and Beck’s play-calling be the shift Utah has waited for?

via Imago

Meanwhile, Utah’s offensive line sets the stage for optimism. With two tackles drawing top-10 NFL draft buzz, the Utes boast rare strength up front. That foundation could free Dampier to grow and finally allow Utah’s offense to complement its punishing defense. Roddy Jones’ warning wasn’t a casual prediction—it was a signal. If Utah can piece together even modest consistency on offense, they won’t just sneak up on the Big 12. They could very well shake it. Meanwhile, Whittingham is optimistic going forward.

Whittingham beams as Utah enters season healthy and hungry

At Utah’s Fan Fest this past Sunday, head coach Kyle Whittingham was smiling like a man who had just found his lucky poker chip. For a coach who endured the 2024 injury circus, the grin made sense. “Fortunately, able to stay healthy this fall,” he said. “I don’t think we lost one guy, in fact I know we didn’t, to injury that’s anything extensive during fall camp. Just a few bumps and bruises, twisted ankle here and there. So, we should be all healthy in two weeks when we line up against UCLA,” means for once, health isn’t the question mark.

When asked about the new offensive setup, Whittingham lit up again, this time hyping his staff and signal-caller. “I would say I’m excited about the offense. Devon Dampier is a human highlight film,” he said, practically glowing. “Coach Beck has really done a great job with personnel groups and putting people in the right spots, and his creativity. That’s probably the word that defines it best—creativity of the offense. It’s very multi-faceted and like I said I see it every day, but I can’t wait to watch it in two weeks and see it against an opponent.”

So, Utah not only enters healthy, but with fresh offensive firepower. The next question—how dangerous can they be in the Big 12 race?