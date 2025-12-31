Vanderbilt Coach Clark Lea Addresses Playoffs Miss Ahead of ReliaQuest Bowl Game

For a long time, the Vanderbilt program was often regarded as the punching bag of the SEC. However, this season, they showed a vastly different side to themselves, toppling multiple ranked foes. Clark Lea’s side beat South Carolina for the first time since 2008, Tennessee for the first time since 2018, and even went undefeated at home for the first time since 1982. So, instead of being bitter, the head coach decided to ignite his squad’s fire for the ReliaQuest Bowl clash against the Utah Utes.

“This is a human story,” the Vanderbilt head coach declared during the recent presser ahead of Wednesday’s game. “It’s a story about a group of people that came together, that were willing to see what was possible and willing to bleed into it and work hard for it.”

Rather than dwell on what didn’t happen, Lea has reframed the postseason as a celebration of progress. Vanderbilt openly explored the possibility of adding a 13th game after finishing 10–2, believing one more opportunity could strengthen its playoff case.

Now, the focus shifts fully to Wednesday. Vanderbilt will face Iowa in the ReliaQuest Bowl with a chance to make history again. A win would mark just the sixth bowl victory in program history and the first 11-win season Vanderbilt football has ever achieved. The moment carries added weight for a veteran core playing its final game together, including quarterback Diego Pavia, whose impact has reshaped what Vanderbilt believes is possible. While the playoff dream ended earlier than hoped, Lea has been adamant that the season’s meaning won’t be defined by what was denied.

Clark Lea’s philosophy cuts a bit deeper, a blueprint forged in Nashville’s unlikeliest of resurgence. The Vanderbilt squad has achieved so much this season that it was unheard of since 1956, appearing in the AP for 13 weeks, which is the second straight year in the top 25. So, there’s no victimhood here; post-playoff reveal, Lea owned all the close calls, but he’s optimistic about the future.

“There is still room for a team that puts a fence around the building, ignores the external perception, focuses on the internal investment, and cares about one another,” the Vanderbilt Commodores coach added. “Over time, that can give way to results.”

Regardless, the need to make it into the playoffs was real because there was an apparent attempt from the head coach to add another game to their fixtures.

Clark Lea admits trying to add a 13th game

Yes, the Vanderbilt head coach wanted a 13th game added to their fixture and had a good reason behind it. Clark Lea was convinced that a historic 10-2 record this season was enough to earn a chance to get to the playoffs. The 44-year-old head coach was itching to get a phone call and win that thirteenth game, but certain hurdles kept it from happening, according to Vanderbilt’s athletic department.

“We explored the 13th-game option for one reason: this team has earned the chance to keep fighting. Coach Lea has said he’ll play anytime, anywhere, and our guys would have stepped on the field with a phone call’s notice,” the statement said. “The logistics and legislative constraints didn’t make it possible, but nothing changes the truth — a 10–2 Vanderbilt team forged in the nation’s toughest conference, finishing its best football in November, deserves a chance to compete for the championship.”

Well, the Commodores may not have made it to the playoffs, but they’ve got a bowl game in their hands. Their opponents, the Hawkeyes, closed their regular season with an 8-4 record, so it’ll be interesting to see how these two teams fare against each other on Wednesday. What do you think?