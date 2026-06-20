Vanderbilt Faces Problem Over Future Without Diego Pavia After Coach Reveals Reality

After losing Heisman runner-up Diego Pavia to the NFL, Clark Lea wished replacing him would be as simple as plugging in the next talented QB and moving on. Despite landing Georgia flip Jared Curtis, though, that’s not the case. Pavia wasn’t just another QB for Vanderbilt. He led the Commodores to an upset over No. 1 Alabama, delivered the school’s first-ever ten-win season before signing with the Baltimore Ravens of the NFL. Now, the head coach understands the challenge.

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“There’s no more important decision for this team than who will be taking the snaps,” Lea said on The Paul Finebaum Show. “When you can have a summer where there’s a true QB1, and he’s working to build chemistry, I think that’s the most ideal situation. That’s not where we are.

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“We’ve got a group of talented players that are competing for that spot. Obviously, Diego Pavia left a high standard and a high bar for them to reach for.”

Each of the four QBs currently in Vanderbilt’s room is being measured against a player who transformed the program from an SEC afterthought into a real contender. That’s not an easy shadow to escape. And right now, Clark Lea is still searching for the player capable of stepping into those shoes because, as of now, the Commodores’ QB competition remains open.

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While Clark Lea mentioned all four scholarship QBs, Blaze Berlowitz, Whit Muschamp, Jack Elliott, and Jared Curtis, this four-man battle is becoming a two-man race. This race is officially turning into a showdown between Berlowitz and Curtis.

Blaze Berlowitz has the experience advantage. He followed OC Tim Beck from New Mexico State and spent last season backing up Diego Pavia and already understands the offense. During Vanderbilt’s April 11 scrimmage, he looked comfortable running the show. One play in particular stood out where he escaped pressure, rolled left, extended the play, and found a receiver for a touchdown.

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His spring game numbers weren’t eye-popping as he went 4-for-10 for 77 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. But experience is still a key factor, which Blaze Berlowitz holds the strongest card for. But then there’s Jared Curtis. The former Nashville Christian star flipped from Georgia to Vanderbilt after becoming one of the most coveted QBs in the country. Some recruiting services rank him as the No. 1 QB in the 2026 class. Still, Clark Lea is pumping the brakes.

Vanderbilt isn’t rushing Jared Curtis

At 6’3 and 230 pounds, Jared Curtis has the size, the arm talent, and the mobility. He extends plays, absorbs contact and runs with the confidence of someone much older than a freshman. His high school resume includes 177 total touchdowns (128 passing) and more than 12,000 yards of total offense. Those numbers show why Vanderbilt fans are already imagining him as Diego Pavia’s successor. Besides, he’s the one Pavia himself tried to recruit. But Clark Lea isn’t rushing anything.

“Jared Curtis has come in and made great waves for us too,” he said. “The goal is that this summer we’re going to bring Jared along as much as we can and give him the best chance to compete.”

Experience matters when playing in the SEC. You don’t want to throw your crown jewel to the wolves without adequate preparation. That’s why Vanderbilt isn’t rushing to name a starter.

“The quarterback position will be most important,” the head coach added. “It’s a game of elimination. So, we’re going to work through summer and fall camp to go from four to three to two to one and we’ll take our time and be as deliberate as we can to make sure that we make the right choice.”

For now, the Commodores will keep evaluating. But Vanderbilt now has multiple capable QB options. The problem is that one of them has to replace Diego Pavia. And as Clark Lea openly admitted, that’s a much tougher assignment than it sounds.