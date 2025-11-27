Vanderbilt OC Pushes Diego Pavia For Early NFL Draft Pitch as Heisman in Question

Essentials Inside The Story Vanderbilt OC endorses Diego Pavia for Heisman Trophy

Diego Pavia shines above the rest of the pack

Pavia's self-assurances makes him an outstanding talent

Vandy’s offensive consultant Jordan Matthews is making Diego Pavia’s case for the upcoming draft. The star quarterback carved up Kentucky’s defense, throwing for over 480 yards and five TDs, a feat no other QB has matched this season. With those remarkable displays, Vanderbilt rolled to a 45-17 blowout, and Pavia earned his honors. But the Heisman Trophy is still up in the air.

“This goes for the draft too @diego10pavia,” wrote Matthews on his IG story, resharing CBS Sports’ David Cobb’s Week 14 QB power rankings.

In the power rankings, Pavia soared to No. 1, jumping from last week’s No. 8 spot following his record on grass. While his 484 passing yards set a new school record, his 532 total yards of offense were the most by a Commodore since at least 1996. Those numbers could push Texas A&M’s Marcel Reed just behind Pavia, along with other big names like Alabama’s Ty Simpson and more.

With former All-American WR and 10-year NFL veteran Matthews by his side, Diego Pavia’s growth could clearly be on the rise. But this is his final year with the Commodores. Now, these numbers will surely boost his stock for the 2026 NFL Draft. Yet, that doesn’t seem to help the QB in this season’s Heisman race.

Although Pavia is a strong contender in the race, he sits at No. 4 with +600 odds, trailing three frontrunners, according to Fox Sports. Well, IU’s Fernando Mendoza leads at No. 1 with -105 odds, while Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love is second at +375, and OSU’s Julian Sayin is third at +400. Even FanDuel’s sportsbook hasn’t favored Pavia as the frontrunner in the Heisman race.

But the numbers tell a different story.

Through 11 games, he’s racked up 2,924 passing yards, outpacing top contenders Mendoza and Sayin in total offense. Remember, last season, Pavia’s dual-threat talent and fearless mindset helped Vandy shock the world, highlighted by a 40-35 upset over Alabama, where he threw for 252 yards.

Even this season, the starting QB has shown his potential in nearly every game. Following that, Clark Lea called him “the best player in the country” and praised his play. Still, the Heisman seems just out of reach, as Pavia hasn’t dominated enough in the national spotlight to vault past other frontrunners.

Now, while the award may slip past him on December 13, Diego Pavia breaks his silence on why he deserves it.

Diego Pavia speaks candidly about his Heisman odds

This season, eight different players have taken turns as favorites or co-favorites, the most since at least 2012, according to CBS Sports Research. While Mendoza has led much of the race, there’s a new name making waves.

One of them is Diego Pavia. Simply because the senior signal-caller has been lighting up the stat sheet and putting the Commodores in CFP conversations, but that’s not all.

Vanderbilt has already won nine regular-season games for the first time since 1915, largely thanks to Pavia. Against Kentucky, Pavia’s senior day was unforgettable, and he became the first Vanderbilt player in 30 years with four-plus total TDs in three consecutive games.

“The Heisman Trophy winner goes to the best player in college football, said Pavia. I believe that to be myself. You check the numbers and the tape. I feel like I’m undoubtedly the best player in college football.”

Now, with a win over rival Tennessee and a little help elsewhere, while the Commodores could make the playoff, Pavia could cement his place as one of the sport’s most valuable players. Let’s see what transpires.