Vanderbilt QB’s Mom Caught Insulting Program as Diego Pavia Puts it in Public

One viral moment was all it took to turn a private conversation into a public controversy. Diego Pavia’s accidental reveal has now put Vanderbilt quarterback Blaze Berlowitz in an uncomfortable spotlight after his mother was caught making a blunt remark about the football program!

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On October 10, Vanderbilt alum Woody Widenhofer shared a clip from Pavia’s Twitch livestream on X. The former Commodores quarterback, who has turned to streaming after his professional football career, had run into a group of people on Broadway in Nashville the previous day. Among them were Blaze’s parents.

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They were apparently at a carnival when Melanie Berlowitz, Blaze’s mother, was seen annoyed by the location. She started her rant with, “I hate this circus.”

When she realised she was being filmed, she asked Pavia to take her off camera. But the conversation took a turn when she added, “Clowns are running this football program.”

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Pavia appeared to laugh off the awkward exchange, but the clip quickly caught many eyes. Although Melanie did not explicitly name Vanderbilt or head coach Clark Lea, her comments sparked speculation about whom she was referring to.

The timing has added another layer to the controversy, given the uncertainty surrounding her son’s role in Vanderbilt’s offense.

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Berlowitz started his college career at New Mexico State before transferring to Vanderbilt for the 2024 season. He spent two years backing up Diego Pavia and learning Lea’s offense.

However, Vanderbilt flipped Jared Curtis from Georgia for its 2026 class. Berlowitz still won the starting gig out of fall camp against the freshman. At the time, there were reports that Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea was hesitant to hand the reins of the offense to fresh blood, but he might make some changes during the season.

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The change came just after the first game of the 2026 campaign. Berlowitz threw for 149 yards and ran for 45 yards and a touchdown in their season opener, a 28–9 victory against Austin Peay. In Vanderbilt’s second game against Delaware, Jared Curtis threw for 210 yards and a touchdown. Berlowitz started the game and had just 29 passing yards on three of nine completions.

If that wasn’t all, Berlowitz lined up as a wide receiver against Auburn. The broadcast revealed that he had spent the entire week practicing at the position. He was also targeted multiple times during the game. After the Auburn matchup, Clark Lea praised Berlowitz’s versatility and how he’s taken to the new position.

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“I’ve been really impressed; this is challenging for him, too,” Lea said. “The way he’s handled himself is reflective of the kind of person that we want in our program. He’s been a great teammate. He’s felt it all the way through. Those who care much feel much, and I appreciate that about him.”

“He’s stepped into his role and his responsibility, and he’s done it like a pro. He’s prepared the same way he was a week ago, and the same way he was against Austin Peay, and when his number is called, he’ll be ready to answer the call, and that will be inevitable as the year goes on.”

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But that didn’t end the uncertainty for the QB. A week after the Auburn game, Berlowitz was again back starting at the QB position against Georgia. Jared Curtis couldn’t feature in the game against the team that he was initially poised to play for. Berlowitz threw for 190 yards and a touchdown in the 14-38 loss.

As for their next game against Ole Miss, Curtis is declared fit to help the offense again. It’s unclear whether the senior quarterback will return to the wide receiver position.