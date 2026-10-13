Vanderbilt QB’s Mom Makes Emotional Admission as Injury Forces Immediate Surgery

Vanderbilt was already getting humiliated by Ole Miss, trailing 52-10 late in the fourth quarter. Yet backup quarterback Blaze Berlowitz was still running the football in a game that was well beyond saving. He rushed for 12 yards with 2:11 remaining before adding another six-yard run. Why risk an experienced backup in a 42-point blowout? With just over a minute left, that decision raised even bigger questions.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With approximately 1:14 remaining, Berlowitz rushed to the right but gained no yards before being tackled by Ole Miss defender MJ Preston, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness. While the play appears to be the likely injury incident, the exact cause has not been officially confirmed. Berlowitz reportedly knew something was wrong but continued playing, even attempting another pass before Vanderbilt’s Jamezell Lassiter scored a one-yard touchdown with 42 seconds remaining.

ADVERTISEMENT

His mother, Melanie Hale-Berlowitz, later revealed that he had broken his collarbone and was scheduled to undergo surgery on Monday, October 12. Expressing her frustration, she wrote on Facebook on October 10, “Not sure why life has to be so complicated, but the hits just keep on coming.”

“Blaze went in at the very end of the game, took a late hit, and finished the series knowing something was not right. The bad news is he broke his collarbone and will be having surgery on Monday. Once again, we appreciate all the support from everyone who has continued to follow him. I know he will come back even stronger after this is all over.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Berlowitz’s journey at Vanderbilt has been anything but smooth. After serving as the backup to former Commodores star Diego Pavia, he entered the 2026 season competing with highly touted freshman Jared Curtis for the starting position. His experience initially gave him the advantage against Austin Peay, where he completed 11 of 16 passes for 149 yards while adding 45 rushing yards and a touchdown.

He retained the job against Delaware, but Clark Lea turned to Curtis during the game. Rather than dwelling on the setback, Berlowitz embraced opportunities at wide receiver, earning praise for his professionalism.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve been really impressed; this is challenging for him, too,” Lea said. “The way he’s handled himself is reflective of the kind of person that we want in our program. He’s been a great teammate. He’s felt it all the way through. Those who care much feel much, and I appreciate that about him.”

Lea also highlighted his continued preparation despite the change in responsibilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s stepped into his role and his responsibility, and he’s done it like a pro. He’s prepared the same way he was a week ago, and the same way he was against Austin Peay, and when his number is called, he’ll be ready to answer the call, and that will be inevitable as the year goes on.”

The coach emphasized that Curtis’s promotion did not diminish Berlowitz’s importance to the program.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Obviously also just in total support of Blaze Berlowitz,” Lea said. “This guy is been an incredible leader for us and such a tough individual and someone I have a ton of respect for and obviously anytime you’re dealing with the quarterback position in particular making a change that way, we are we’re full in support of Jared, but we’re also full in support of Blaze.”

That confidence was tested when Curtis suffered a knee bruise during Vanderbilt’s 21-15 loss to Auburn on September 26. Berlowitz started against Georgia on October 3, throwing for 190 yards and a touchdown in a 38-14 defeat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Curtis returned against Ole Miss, completing 19 of 32 passes for 222 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. But the latest setback now threatens Vanderbilt’s quarterback depth at a particularly difficult point in its season.

The Commodores have fallen to 3-3 overall and 0-3 in SEC play after opening with three consecutive victories. Their losses to Auburn, Georgia, and Ole Miss have seen them outscored 111-46. The defense is allowing 29.5 points per game, while the offense averages just 24.

Vanderbilt hosts Arkansas on October 17 before traveling to Kentucky on October 24, with Mississippi State, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee still ahead. With six games remaining and three more victories needed for bowl eligibility, Lea faces mounting pressure to stop the losing streak.

ADVERTISEMENT

But with Curtis only recently returning from a knee injury, Vanderbilt has an even more immediate concern: who will take over as his backup while Berlowitz recovers?

Backup QB for Jared Curtis

Whit Muschamp and Jack Elliott are the leading options, although Muschamp appears to have the advantage. He was reportedly ahead of Elliott during fall camp and gained valuable experience against Georgia, completing both his passes for 18 yards after replacing Berlowitz.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elliott, meanwhile, redshirted in 2025 and has limited game experience. Neither has established himself as a reliable SEC quarterback, leaving Lea with a crucial decision ahead of Vanderbilt’s October 17 matchup against Arkansas.







