Vanderbilt Unable to Recover Diego Pavia’s $2M Expense, Owing to New Move

Vanderbilt is not the richest football school. Yet, their financial backers dug deep last year for veteran quarterback Diego Pavia. His endorsement deals topped $2 million. Now that he has moved on, the team cannot recycle that money. They must raise that massive mountain of cash all over again for his young replacement.

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Diego Pavia’s year gave Vanderbilt wins and attention, but once he moved on, that money could not be carried forward. The entire Vanderbilt team of 58 players is valued at around $26 million in today’s college market. Rival schools spend that much just on hiring experienced transfers. Out of all those Vanderbilt players, only one carries a two-million-dollar price tag: freshman quarterback Jared Curtis.

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Jared Curtis, the No. 1 QB in the 2026 Rivals rankings, flipped his commitment from Georgia to Clark Lea’s program, becoming the highest-ranked recruit in school history. Multiple power-conference roster evaluators told On3 that he’s among the most expensive freshmen in the country. One Big Ten GM put Jared Curtis at the very top of the market alongside 5-star OT Jackson Cantwell, saying, “It’s either Cantwell or Jared Curtis in terms of cash being paid in Year 1.”

Jared Curtis arrives with huge expectations. He’s expected to become the school’s first true Day 1 5-star QB starter and potentially the face of a different era of Vanderbilt football. What makes the story wilder is that Diego Pavia himself helped make this happen.

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Last season, Diego Pavia became the symbol of Vanderbilt’s sudden relevance with his underdog energy and trash talk, too. Pavia’s NIL market rose accordingly, with separate reports placing his 2025 compensation above $2 million, while On3’s valuation sat lower. That trust move paid off.

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Diego Pavia led wins over Auburn, Missouri, LSU, and South Carolina and dragged Vanderbilt into national relevance. Against Auburn, he delivered an impressive show where he had 377 passing yards, 112 rushing yards, four total touchdowns, and zero turnovers in an overtime win. Across 10 appearances, he threw for 2,440 yards with 21 touchdowns and only five interceptions. He even proved he’s a dual-threat QB by adding 613 rushing yards and seven rushing scores. But his biggest contribution may have been recruiting Jared Curtis.

Diego Pavia recruited his own replacement

After Vanderbilt’s loss to Alabama, Diego Pavia attended one of Jared Curtis’ high school games at Nashville Christian School. Watching from the stands, he asked his friend, Josh Smith, if he had any offers. When told the QB was committed to Georgia, the ‘Dores QB fired back, saying, “This kid’s got to come to Vanderbilt. He can stay home.”

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Imagine trying to talk to a 5-star QB who’s already committed to one of the top SEC schools to come to Vanderbilt. At the time, that sounded like something that might not even happen in your dreams. But Diego Pavia didn’t let it go. With comedians Theo Von and Nate Bargatze, he helped recruit Jared Curtis through conversations and campus encouragement.

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“Being here in Nashville and seeing what Vandy has been doing this season has been amazing,” Curtis wrote in a statement. “And over the past few weeks, I felt more and more that I wanna be a part of that, to be close to home, to play in front of family and friends, and to be what I love to be, an underdog.”

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Buying success in modern college sports is like renting a house; you do not get your deposit back. Pavia brought national fame, but his exit meant Vanderbilt had to start from scratch financially. They paid a premium for Pavia, and now they are forced to spend that exact premium again for Curtis.

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Vanderbilt knows it can’t outspend SEC superpowers, and its $26.13 million valuation proves that. But they can select whom to spend on, someone who’s capable of changing the program. Diego Pavia did that first, and now Jared Curtis gets the same responsibility.

Diego Pavia went undrafted before signing with the Baltimore Ravens. His first NFL contract guarantees him less than a million dollars. Ironically, his college boosters paid him far more than professional football will this year. Now, Vanderbilt’s supporters are backing another two-million-dollar quarterback bet to keep that winning dream alive.