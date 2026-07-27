“It’s Special”: Mike Norvell Reacts to FSU Athlete Saving Stranger’s Life During Fishing Incident

In June this year, FSU OL Jayden Todd proved his bravery by rescuing an unconscious boater during a routine fishing trip. Now, FSU head coach Mike Norvell has talked about that incident, praising his redshirt sophomore’s act.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“You never know when the moment’s going to show up…life is very fragile, and when you get the chance to be a difference maker for somebody else, it’s special,” said Norvell, as reported by Tomahawk Nation on July 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, the FSU OL, along with teammates Blake Nichelson, AJ Cottrill, and Caleb LaVallee, went fishing in the Homosassa River. During the trip, they saw a small watercraft in distress. When they reached closer, they saw a boater lying unconscious in the water wearing a life jacket while another person was trying to pull him aboard. Without thinking for a single second, Jayden Todd immediately jumped into the water, took the man out, and brought him on their boat.

“Moving someone who is unconscious in the water is very hard,” a corporal named Jake Fischer said to Warchant. “If it were anybody else, it would have been very difficult to get him back in the boat. And they said Jayden just did it with ease. Him being able to do that was a huge part of saving that guy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Following it, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office sent a unit for additional help. After CPR and lifesaving care, the boater finally regained consciousness. He was later hospitalized at a local hospital. The boater was identified as Michael Hoffmann. The FSU OL believes he could help only because of God.

“The life jacket was huge for him,” said Todd. “If he wouldn’t have had the life jacket on, I’m not sure how it would have went for him. I had never experienced anything like that. It was just God—the right place and right timing—and I was just able to take action and help out.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Fischer, the FSU OL is an “awesome kid” and “a true hero.” But Todd isn’t ready to take any credit.

“It was just something that needed to happen,” said the FSU OL.

ADVERTISEMENT

In CFB, we have seen similar instances of bravery. In 2022, former Arkansas RB Peyton Hillis rescued his son and niece from the ocean in Florida. After saving the children, Hillis was hospitalized due to physical exertion as he jumped without a life jacket.