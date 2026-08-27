Veteran Buckeyes Star Slips Up, Admits He ‘Hates’ New Position Ryan Day Has Assigned Him

After protecting Ohio State’s blindside for all 14 games last season without surrendering a single sack across 810 snaps, Austin Siereveld is facing an unexpected change. The Buckeyes have shifted him to right guard, and the move may not be exactly what he wanted.

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“Last year was the first year I played at one position the whole year, and I was just so comfortable,” Siereveld said, per Eleven Warriors. “Even in the spring, I told Coach Bowen I hated right guard. But as you get more and more reps, you get more used to it and I get comfortable with it.”

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So, what prompted Ryan Day’s sudden change of plans? Siereveld’s imposing frame and raw power may have played a major role, as his physicality appears better suited to the interior. Moving him to right guard could allow the Buckeyes to maximize his strength and power where they matter most.

Imago April 18, 2026, Columbus, Ohio, USA: Ohio State head coach Ryan Day looks toward the scoreboard during the spring game between the Ohio State Buckeyes Scarlet and Ohio State Buckeyes Gray teams at Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio. Columbus USA – ZUMAs304 20260418_zaf_s304_001 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

A closer examination of his 2024 production, including his work at both guard spots, underscores his effectiveness against opposing defenses. The Buckeye star recorded 495 offensive snaps over 16 games, with seven starts, primarily at left guard due to team injuries.

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That same year, he allowed just four sacks across four College Football Playoff games, including the National Championship. While his strong production may have prompted the coaches to move him to right guard, the decision is puzzling given that he was a second-team All-Big Ten left tackle last season.

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That being said, he does have experience playing guard in six games in the 2024 campaign.

“I was just so used to left tackle, I thought I would be playing that again this year, but obviously that’s probably not going to happen,” Siereveld said when asked why he didn’t want to move back to right guard initially. “But I don’t really care.”

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Last season was disappointing for the Buckeyes’ offensive line, as they surrendered 10 sacks in postseason losses to Indiana and Miami. With that in mind, Siereveld said the unit is highly motivated to improve and help lead the Buckeyes to success this year.

“We have a very high standard,” Siereveld said. “We know what it’s going to take. Obviously, the schedule is one of the hardest in the country, and we know what it’s going to take up front. And we just gotta show up every week.”

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While Siereveld is being moved to right guard, Ian Moore would most likely take over at left tackle, where his physical profile may translate best. Although Siereveld would have preferred to remain at left tackle, he is willing to move to right guard because he believes it is in the best interests of the team.

Austin Siereveld Willing to Put Team Before Himself

Neither Ryan Day nor offensive line coach Tyler Bowen reached out to Austin Siereveld to ask about his preferred position.

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The coaching staff already understood his willingness to embrace any role the team needed from him. That selfless approach may be one reason he was named one of the team’s seven captains for the second consecutive year.

“Whatever the team wants, whatever they need,” Siereveld said of his approach. “If I need to play left guard, left tackle, right guard, even center. Carson (Hinzman) already has that spot, so I won’t be taking that from him, but yeah, whatever they need, I’ll just play.”

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According to head coach Ryan Day, guard is likely the position Siereveld will play in the NFL.

However, the positional shift is primarily driven by Ohio State’s pursuit of winning this season. Phillip Daniels is expected to remain at right tackle, while Siereveld’s move inside allows Moore to start at left tackle.

“When you look at Luke (Montgomery), Carson and Austin inside right there, that’s a lot of beef in there,” Day said. “So it certainly has given us a lot of reason to like that, as long as the tackle play is really good, which so far it has been. So we like what we see there, and we’ll keep working on it.”

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The position change places Siereveld among college football’s most seasoned interior offensive linemen, with the Ball State opener marking his 22nd career start.

While the move may be disappointing for him now, it could strengthen his stock ahead of the 2027 NFL Draft by showcasing his ability to excel as an interior offensive lineman at the highest level.