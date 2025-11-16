Veteran College Football Announcer Publicly Calls Out FOX Over Week 13 Job Uncertainty

As the Big 12 race intensifies heading into Week 13, even the FOX announcers are uncertain about the conference coverage. An announcer, who’s been covering Big 12 games with FOX for a long time, revealed that his job next week is uncertain. The veteran has had enough waiting for the call and voiced his frustrations on the FOX network, while the network is preparing for the busy rivalry weekends.

Tim Brando has been doing play-by-play commentary for FOX for the past 11 years. Before joining the network, he worked with ESPN’s SEC Network and as a CBS Sports anchor. In a recent post on X, he seemingly called out FOX for delaying the assignment, hinting that there is a prolonged delay than usual.

Tim Brando hinted at his frustrations on X, “We’re still waiting on our assignment in the @Big12Conference for this Saturday but regardless it’ll be a great matchup. Thanksgiving Weekend on “Black Friday” the day after Turkey Day we’re coming back to Tempe’ for the “Territorial Cup” @ArizonaFBall visits @ASUFootball @BehrenMorton and his troops get a week off to heel then it’s off to Morgantown. Given their situation winning the @BIG12 Title while huge, would mean no chance to host a Playoff Game. The Bowls should rotate hosting the Title games, but all @CFBPlayoff games need to be on campus! Period.”

Last week, on November 6, Brando and company got their assignment before leaving Lubbock, and they headed back to Texas Tech, hosting the UCF Knights on their Senior Day. However, with Texas going on the bye week, they’re still looking to find out where they have to head next.

With the Week 13 job yet to be confirmed, Tim Brando and company were informed about the Week 14 assignment at the Sun Devil Stadium, where Arizona State hosts Arizona for the ‘Territorial cup’ on November 29.

He also gave a note that even if a team wins the Big 12, there is no chance that a Big 12 team will host the Playoff game. Brando went on to suggest that the Bowls should rotate hosting the title games, and the playoffs should be played on campus.

Possible Week 13 assignments for FOX’s Tim Brando

Week 13 features seven Big 12 games, in which FOX has the broadcasting rights for two games on Sunday, TCU vs Houston and BYU vs Cincinnati, which could be the place where Tim Brando is likely to have his next assignment

The TCU Horned Frogs (6-4) will visit Houston (8-2) at the TDECU Stadium on Saturday, November 22. This is an important game for Houston, as they stand 4th (5-2) in the Big 12 conference, having a chance to compete for the conference title. Since three other teams are in the same position as them, it’s crucial to have a blowout win at home.

On the other hand, the No. 12 BYU is scheduled to visit No. 25 Cincinnati at Nippert Stadium. It’s a ranked matchup and an important game in the Big 12 conference. With the level of competition in the CFP ranking, the Cougars are put in a must-win situation, looking for a blowout win to secure the playoff chance and the conference title. On the other hand, Cincinnati will be playing in the bowl games, and to preserve its ranked team status.