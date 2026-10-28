Veteran College Football HC Announces Retirement After 30 Years of Service to Program

In 1988, Clay Hendrix helped Furman pull off what no Southern Conference program or private school in Division I-AA had ever done: win a national championship. The Paladins stunned Georgia Southern 17-12, making history in Hendrix’s first season as an assistant coach. Nearly four decades later, he’s preparing to walk away from the program he helped build.

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Hendrix announced Monday, October 26, that he will conclude his Furman coaching career after the 2026 season. The 63-year-old is in his 10th season as head coach and his 29th year of service to his alma mater. His departure comes as the Paladins struggle through another disappointing season, and no successor has been named.

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“Furman HC Clay Hendrix will retire after this season. He’s been HC for 10 years, and was their OL coach another 20 years earlier in his career, having played OL at Furman,” Reddit CFB posted on X on October 27.

Before the announcement went public, Hendrix informed Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Jason Donnelly and met with his players. He said the decision followed extensive discussions with his wife, LeeAnn, and reflected his commitment to the program’s future.

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“This is a decision that LeeAnn and I have given a tremendous amount of time and thought,” Hendrix said.

He emphasized that doing what was best for Furman football remained his priority. Hendrix will coach the Paladins through their remaining four games before stepping aside.

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His connection to Furman began long before his coaching career. From 1982 through 1985, Hendrix played offensive guard for the Paladins, earning four letters and starting three seasons under head coach Dick Sheridan. During that stretch, Furman compiled a 39-10-1 record, captured three Southern Conference championships, and reached the NCAA Division I-AA national championship game in 1985.

After returning as an assistant in 1988, Hendrix spent 19 seasons coaching Furman’s offensive line. The Paladins won six conference championships and made 11 playoff appearances during his tenure. He also served five seasons as assistant head coach before leaving for Air Force, where he spent the next decade.

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Hendrix returned to Furman as head coach in December 2016, inheriting a program looking to regain its standing in the Southern Conference. He made an immediate impact, earning Coach of the Year honors and leading the Paladins to an FCS playoff appearance in 2017.

Under his leadership, Furman captured conference championships in 2018 and 2023, with additional FCS playoff appearances in 2019 and 2022. The Paladins finished 10-3 in both 2022 and 2023, advancing to the national quarterfinals in the latter season.

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His 2023 campaign also earned him another Southern Conference Coach of the Year award and AFCA Region II Coach of the Year honors. Hendrix currently holds a 62-49 overall head coaching record, including a 46-28 mark in conference play.

Furman prepares for a new chapter after Hendrix’s retirement announcement

The championship years have given way to a difficult stretch. After consecutive 10-win seasons, Furman slumped to 3-8 in 2024 before improving to 6-6 in 2025. The Paladins are now 2-6 overall and 1-3 in Southern Conference play, having lost five consecutive games.

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But those struggles hardly define Hendrix’s legacy. As a player, assistant, and head coach, he contributed to 11 of Furman’s 15 Southern Conference championships.

Athletic director Jason Donnelly acknowledged that impact in the university’s announcement.

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“Few individuals have shaped Furman Football as profoundly as Clay Hendrix,” Donnelly said.

He also praised Hendrix’s leadership, character, and commitment to developing players, emphasizing his influence throughout the Furman community.

The university must now find its next head coach while attempting to finish a disappointing season on a stronger note. The Paladins host Western Carolina on October 31, travel to The Citadel on November 7, face Chattanooga at home on November 14, and finish at VMI on November 21.

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Hendrix will leave behind a championship legacy, but his successor inherits a program struggling to rediscover its winning ways. His final four games may close a remarkable chapter in Furman football history, but they won’t erase the standard he helped establish.