Veteran Big Ten Defensive Player Granted Another Year of Eligibility by NCAA

Michigan State’s LB Darius Snow announced his intention to transfer on Thursday. But before his decision, uncertainty surrounded on whether he’d be able to plan another snap of college football as his eligibility had run out. He applied for a waiver, and there’s positive news for the LB from the NCAA.

According to On3 Pete Nakos, Michigan State’s sixth-season senior LB Darius Snow has been granted an NCAA waiver for another year of eligibility. That allows him to enter the portal.

However, it also means his journey at Michigan State has ended. Snow appeared in 48 games for the Spartans, registering 161 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and one interception.

Snow, a 3-star recruit of the 2020 class, featuring in Mel Tucker’s first recruiting class. As a high school prospect, he was ranked No. 430 nationally and 27th-ranked OLB of his class. Snow had 28 offers as a prospect and chose MSU over Texas, Arkansas, Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Clemson, along several other notable offers from big schools.

He had his true freshman season during the COVID pandemic. Since the NCAA doesn’t count the 2020 season against players’ eligibility years, he earned an extra year of eligibility.

The senior LB had his prime play in the 2021 season. He started for the Spartans and railed 87 tackles, one solo, finishing the season with the third most tackles on the team. MSU went 11-2 that season and won the Peach Bowl against Michigan.

However, his back-to-back injuries in the next two seasons didn’t let the momentum flow. The LB got injured in the season opener against WMU in the 2022 season and missed out the rest of the campaign. Unfortunately, he suffered a similar fate in 2023.

Snow returned to the side in 2024 and posted 34 total tackles, with three tackles for loss and a sack. However, a medical waiver has been offered to the sixth-season senior.

Multiple Michigan State players enter the portal

Darius Snow is not the only Michigan State player to hit the transfer portal; he’s the tenth player to do so. After MSU fired Jonathan Smith after two seasons, for a 4-8 season record, multiple players have announced their entry to the portal, immediately following the regular season.

Among them, Nick Marsh was the leading wide receiver for the program, catching 59 times for 662 yards with six touchdowns in 2025. He continued his momentum from last year, where he had 41 catches and 649 yards, including three touchdown catches.

On the other hand, Makhi Frazier led the Spartans with 520 rushing yards and 116 carries with two touchdowns. Frazier was initially committed to Jonathan Smith at Oregon State but flipped his pledge after MSU hired the coach in late 2023.

Along with them, DB Jeremiah Hughes, S Tracy Revels, and LB Semaj Bridgeman announced themselves for the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left. EDGE Stone Chaney, OL Rashawn Rogers, and DB Justin Denson Jr. will enter the portal with at least three years, and the OG Gavin Broscious and LB Darius Snow will enter the portal with a year of eligibility.