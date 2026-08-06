Veteran Michigan Football Player Forced to Medically Retire Before Fall Camp

Fall camp usually begins with coaches talking about fresh starts as position battles heat up. Michigan had all of that on Wednesday. But tucked between the buzz around new coordinators Jay Hill and Jason Beck came a more somber story. Senior Wolverine DL Chibi Anwunah is done playing football.

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According to Maize n Brew, a Michigan spokesperson confirmed that the veteran DL has medically retired before the Wolverines even got properly into fall camp. Michigan hasn’t said what the medical issue is. But Chibi Anwunah was on the injury report before last season’s bowl game against Texas. Earlier this year, his name was listed on the spring roster.

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It’s never the ending any player imagines. Especially one who spent years waiting for his chance. Chibi Anwunah wasn’t the headline guy filling highlight reels or chasing All-Big Ten honors. At Michigan, he only played 15 career games with two tackles and one recovered squib kick against Michigan State since 2022.

The Canton, Michigan native arrived in Ann Arbor after building an impressive high school career at Plymouth Christian Academy. At 6’5 and 300 pounds, Chibi Anwunah helped lead the program to its first league championship in 36 years and only its second eight-win season. He earned Detroit Free Press First-Team All-West honors and First-Team All-MIAC recognition as a senior in 2021. The hometown kid had made it. But then, reality showed up.

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For two full seasons, Chibi Anwunah didn’t appear in a game. That’s usually when players enter the transfer portal looking for quicker playing time. Plenty of players would’ve left but he didn’t. No transfer portal. No public frustration. He just stayed around and kept working.

In 2023, Chibi Anwunah picked up Michigan’s Scout Team Special Teams Player of the Week award before the UNLV game. Fans probably forgot it the next day. But coaches don’t. Scout-team players spend all week beating each other up so the starters are ready on Saturday. Then his chance finally came in 2024.

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Chibi Anwunah played in three games. He got his first career tackle at Illinois. In 2025, his role grew a little. He played in 12 games, mostly on special teams, and recovered a squib kick against Michigan State. While it’s nothing flashy, years of sticking with it finally led to real snaps. Now his football career ends just as Michigan is getting ready to start another season.

Wednesday’s practice offers a glimpse of what’s ahead for Michigan

New DC Jay Hill liked what he saw from veteran safety Rod Moore, who’s trying to put injury setbacks behind him. He also mentioned LB Chase Taylor and Troy Bowles after Day 1 while praising the defensive front’s physicality.

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“Chase Taylor continues to stand out,” he said. “I saw Troy Bowles make a couple plays. There were a bunch of plays out there where the front looked stout. That’s what we need. We need those front guys to continue to be stout.”

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Hill stopped short of naming camp stars after one practice, saying he’d rather watch the film before drawing conclusions. He also made it clear Michigan’s freshman class won’t spend much time watching from the sideline. Edge rusher Carter Meadows, one of the Wolverines’ marquee recruits, already has coaches talking.

The DC also singled out Tariq Boney, Alister Vallejo and Titan Davis as freshmen capable of contributing immediately. That’s a significant statement considering Michigan’s D-line is expected to be one of the roster’s deepest groups heading into the opener. Western Michigan waits on Sept. 5, and the Wolverines are already building toward it.

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Still, before everyone starts debating depth charts and playoff odds, it’s worth pausing for a player like Chibi Anwunah. Not every Michigan career ends with trophies held overhead or NFL Draft celebrations. Some end quietly with a medical decision nobody wanted to make.