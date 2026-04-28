Veteran NFL Doctor Sounds Alarm on Jermod McCoy’s Knee Injury After Draft Slide

The shadow of his draft slide this past weekend continues to follow Jermod McCoy. The Las Vegas Raiders traded up from No. 102 to 101, tossing in a 2027 seventh-rounder, to make sure they got him. What stung was that the CB, who once was part of the top-15 selection, fell all the way to the fourth round. And it’s not his talent that pushed him down. It’s his knee.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Former NFL doctor David J. Chao explained why he became a Day 3 pick and it’s deeper than just ACL recovery. He gave his take on “plug,” formally an osteochondral graft, something Jermod McCoy underwent that contributed to his draft slide. A plug is a cylindrical piece of bone and cartilage inserted into the knee after the original injury sheared off articular cartilage down to the bone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Surgeons drill out the damaged area and replace it with either the player’s own tissue or cadaver cartilage to restore the joint surface. The concern here is that cartilage doesn’t regenerate like ligaments, and they don’t last. If the graft doesn’t link perfectly or begins to wear down, it can lead to pain, instability, or early arthritis.

“The worry is he’s already got arthritis from the ACL injury, and he already has a plug and might need another one,” Chao added. “That’s why from the get-go, we’re saying more likely day three than day one.”

ADVERTISEMENT



According to Chao, the issue is about what Jermod McCoy’s surgery represents. It could lead to early arthritis and degenerative concerns that could prevent a long-term NFL career. He went as far as saying he could fail a physical today, even while acknowledging he could still return and play football.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Not saying he will never play football,” he added in a follow-up post. “Just ‘damaged goods.’ @Raiders are hoping he becomes a Day 3 bargain.”

It only takes one team to ignore the noise and the Raiders clearly decided the upside was worth pushing aside the medical file. Jermod McCoy tore his ACL in January 2025 which ended his final Tennessee season. He still impressed at his pro day running a 4.37 while leaving behind a solid resume. As a Volunteer, he finished with six interceptions, 19 pass breakups, and allowed just a 53% completion rate.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, strip away the medical chart and Jermod McCoy is what you want in a modern NFL CB. He’s long, fluid, and instinctive, with elite hip flexibility and some of the cleanest footwork in the class. He thrives in zone with sharp route recognition and tackles with intent, plays with balance, and doesn’t take reps off. Even during his injury year, he stayed engaged, coaching teammates from the sideline. The thing is, none of that matters if the knee doesn’t let him.

Jermod McCoy’s NFL career will be under close watch

The Raiders aren’t guessing blindly here. VP of player personnel Brandon Hunt and their medical staff are cautious. There’s the possibility of a “longevity procedure” before Jermod McCoy steps onto the field at Allegiant Stadium. But there’s reason for hope as LB Jadeveon Clowney dealt with similar knee concerns in 2014, underwent multiple cleanups, and still played 11 years in the NFL. It may be a different position, but it’s proof that medical red flags don’t always write the ending.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, this is a highly volatile case. Jermod McCoy might never take a meaningful NFL snap. He might also become the Raiders’ best corner in years for the next five seasons. And if that’s the case, the Raiders won because this player was once trending toward a $24 million rookie deal and is now likely landing closer to $5 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My steal [of the 2026 NFL Draft] was Jermod McCoy,” CBS analyst Bryant McFadden said.

And if you’re wondering how Jermod McCoy sees all this, he’s not dodging the reality.

“All of my doctors that did my surgery told me [that] I’m good,” he said. “But if there’s something that [the Raiders] want me to do for the longevity of my career, I’m willing to do that because I feel like they have my best interest.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That shows he understands the situation as this isn’t about if he can play in 2026. It’s about proving he can still be playing three to four years down the line. And the Raiders are giving Jermod McCoy that shot which could either end up as one of the biggest steals or a cautionary tale.