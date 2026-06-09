Veteran Ohio State Broadcaster Announces Retirement Decision After 45 Years

Dom Tiberi, a familiar face on the Ohio State broadcasts, announced his retirement from the WBNS-10TV family. His 45 years covering Ohio State football cemented his place in Buckeyes history. On June 9, 2026, the veteran sports anchor announced his retirement on 10TV while reminiscing about his journey.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Hi all, I am stepping back a bit, but I will still be hanging around covering Ohio State Football, Basketball, and always Maria’s Message… Thank you for all your years of support. You all are family to me,” read the post by Tiberi on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiberi wanted to embrace a new chapter of life by spending more precious time with his wife, Terri, and their four cherished grandchildren. He is leaving WBNS-10TV but will continue covering Ohio State football on 10TV Buckeye football coverage when the season starts. Tiberi joined the Buckeye broadcasting family on March 30, 1981, as a 22-year-old intern.

Over four decades, Tiberi covered many major milestones of the Buckeyes, including three Ohio State football national championships. He also interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Woody Hayes, Earle Bruce, and John Cooper. Tiberi’s reporting was unconventional: he delivered sideline updates while water-skiing and driving racing sulkies. His commanding presence, paired with his charismatic voice, kept the audience engaged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though viewers knew him for his on-air presence, Tiberi’s greatest pride came from the life he built with his family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Life of Dom Tiberi

Growing up in Columbus, Dom Tiberi’s love for local athletics led him to St. Francis DeSales High School and Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio. That’s when his football journey started. Tiberi played for his university team and also maintained his interest in the campus radio and television station. He recalled his first day:

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had just turned 22. I was a nervous wreck around all these people I grew up watching. All of a sudden, the ticker tape machine went off, and over the loudspeaker, I heard the words, ‘This is CBS in New York… we are breaking into live coverage. There has been an attempt on President Reagan’s life.’ On this day, President Reagan was shot outside the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. Later that night, Bob Knight and Indiana beat Dean Smith and North Carolina’s to win the National Title… that was my first day.”

Tiberi married Terri in July 1990 and built a life with her in Ohio. Together, they had three kids: Kelsey, the late Maria, and Dominic. Sadly, Tiberi’s second-born, Maria, died in 2013 in a car accident caused by a distraction. She was only 21 years old. Since then, Dom has been actively volunteering, teaching young kids the importance of safe driving.

ADVERTISEMENT

In honor of her death, Tiberi started an initiative called Maria’s Message. The program has now reached thousands of schools with defensive driving events, simulator labs, and immersive training focusing on distracted driving prevention.

Today, Dom and Terri are proud grandparents to three grandchildren.