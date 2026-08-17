Veteran Ohio State WR Named to Paul Hornung Preseason Watch List

Ohio State football is synonymous with college football royalty. The Buckeyes have claimed Heisman Trophies, national titles, and virtually every individual honor in the sport. Yet, one prestigious award has consistently eluded the program in Columbus: the Paul Hornung Award. Wide receiver Brandon Inniss aims to change that after earning a spot on the 2026 preseason watch list.

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The Hornung Award recognizes the most versatile player in major college football. Named after Notre Dame legend Paul Hornung, it celebrates athletes who impact the game on offense, defense, or special teams. Inniss stands among just 39 players nationwide selected for this summer’s list, proving his value across multiple phases of the game.

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No Ohio State player has ever won the Hornung Award since its inception in 2010. Even with legendary playmakers walking through Woody Hayes Athletic Center, this specific honor remains untouched in the Buckeyes’ trophy case. A win for Inniss would write his name into school history.

Inniss built his case by operating as a multi-tool weapon for head coach Ryan Day. Last season, the Florida native caught 36 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns while serving as the primary punt returner, averaging nearly 11 yards per return. He added kickoff duties to his workload, providing reliable hands and field position whenever his number was called.

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Imago Brandon Inniss

Now entering his senior year, Inniss steps into a key leadership role. His work ethic and selfless play earned him the trust of the locker room. With key departures in the receiving corps, coaches count on his experience to stabilize the offense and set the standard for younger teammates.

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With Jeremiah Smith drawing defensive focus, Inniss gains slot opportunities to exploit single coverage. Operating out of space, Inniss can exploit single coverage and extend drives on crucial downs. His chemistry with incoming starting quarterback Julian Sayin will be vital to keeping defenses honest.

While Ohio State’s wide receiver room remains stacked with elite talent, Inniss brings a unique element with his versatility. Whether lining up wide, in the slot, or returning kicks, his impact stretches far beyond traditional stat lines.

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Fans can support Inniss when fan voting opens in late September. The selection committee shrinks the list to three finalists in December before naming the winner at the annual Paul Hornung Award Dinner in Louisville.

Inniss’ competition for this award within the conference!

Brandon Inniss isn’t the only Big Ten playmaker looking to take home the crown. The conference actually landed a handful of dual stars.

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Over at Nebraska, junior wideout and return machine Jacory Barney Jr. is a total problem in open space. He is coming off a massive season where he racked up 484 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 45 catches, while adding a dominant 545 combined kick return yards. With a 12.2-yard punt return average ranking 13th nationally, Barney Jr. exemplifies the high-volume versatility this award rewards.

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Oregon’s powerhouse defensive back, Koi Perich, is another name. Perich’s a lethal safety who doubles as an explosive return specialist.

Meanwhile, UCLA brings back Wayne Knight, a veteran weapon who was a previous Paul Hornung finalist after racking up multiple scores across rushing, receiving, and special teams coverage.

At last, arch-rival Michigan is represented on the list with dynamic playmaker Andrew Marsh. Although Wolverine had bad passing years, the year 2 WRs came off a legendary freshman season where he broke Michigan’s all-time freshman receiving record with 45 catches for 651 yards and 4 touchdowns.

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Last year against Northwestern, he went completely nuclear by hauling in 12 receptions for 189 yards in a single afternoon. Not to mention, he also punched in a 23-yard rushing touchdown.

The path to the Hornung Award requires consistent execution across multiple roles week after week. If Inniss maintains his all-around production, he could bring home a piece of college football history that Ohio State has sought for years.