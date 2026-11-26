A Thanksgiving Eve football game in Chelsea, Massachusetts, ended in tragedy on Wednesday night, and the man at the center of it did not survive. Hours after a fight broke out along the sidelines at Chelsea High School, the official word came.

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“BREAKING UPDATE: Suffolk County DA confirms victim shot at Chelsea High School football game has died @7News,” wrote reporter Stephen Quinn on X.

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The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office gave the victim’s age as 27, per WCVB. Earlier reports had described him only as a man in his 20s. His name has not been released. According to Chelsea police, he was not a student in the Chelsea or Boston public school systems.

They said he was shot during a fight with other males along the sidelines, near the end of the game between Chelsea High and East Boston High. He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he died from his injuries. No arrests had been made, and no suspects had been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

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Witnesses gave WBZ-TV a fuller picture of the chaos. They said a group of people in matching black hoodies swarmed the area and started several fights before the gunfire.

Video from the scene showed students and parents running away, and some made their way to a nearby gas station. A clerk who works near the school said children came rushing into the store, screaming, “Run! run! There’s been a shooting.” Families came in behind them, and the clerk said everyone looked shocked and upset.

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Massachusetts State Police responded along with Chelsea police, and Everett police confirmed that one of their officers was at the scene and performed CPR on the victim before he was taken to the hospital.

District Attorney Kevin Hayden condemned what happened.

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“It is absolutely appalling that such terrible, senseless violence would occur at a cherished traditional sporting event attended by hundreds of spectators,” Hayden said in a statement. He also sent his sympathies to the victim’s family, to everyone who saw the shooting and to the Chelsea and East Boston communities.

Chelsea Public Schools Superintendent Almi Abeyta said the district is dealing with the loss as a community.

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“Preliminary findings indicate that the victim was not a student at either Chelsea High School or East Boston High School and that this was an isolated incident,” Abeyta wrote.

She added that the district is deeply saddened and offered condolences to the victim’s family, friends, and loved ones. That description of the shooting as isolated is a preliminary assessment from the district and not a conclusion from investigators.

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The district also asked the community to lean on each other.

“During this incredibly difficult time, we encourage our community to come together with compassion, extend kindness and support to one another, and keep the victim’s family and loved ones in our thoughts,” the department said in a statement.

Counseling and emotional support services are being made available to students, faculty, and community members who witnessed the shooting.

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The Thanksgiving game between Chelsea and East Boston is a long-running local tradition, and hundreds of spectators were there to enjoy it. Instead, many left in a panic, and a family is now grieving a 27-year-old man who died after a fight that ended with gunfire.

Many questions are still open, though. Police have not named the victim, said who was involved in the fight, or explained what led to it. Until investigators release more, the confirmed facts are limited to a man was shot at a high school football game, and the district attorney’s office has said he has died.