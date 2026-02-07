VIDEO: Footage of OSU Alum Darron Lee Getting Into Trouble With Jets Teammate Surfaces

Former Buckeye Darron Lee was charged with first-degree murder of his girlfriend. The Hamilton County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office announced the charges on Friday. The 31-year-old was taken into custody on Thursday. Now, a troubling video from his past is gaining new attention, in which one of his teammates had to physically restrain him from a woman at a concert.

An X account posted a video showing Lee being pushed away by his Jets teammate, Leonard Williams. “Knew Darron Lee was bad news way back in 2017 when teammate Leonard Williams had to remove him from an escalating argument with a woman at a concert,” the account said.

NFL writer Benjamin Albright reported at the time that Lee had “harassed and become physical with an unnamed woman on multiple occasions.” Seeing that, New York Jets’ DL Leonard Williams stepped in and forcibly removed Lee from the situation. Benjamin also reported that other people had to intervene to stop Lee, who was pushing “his way through to get back” to the woman.

While Lee is being charged with first-degree murder, the player whose heroic act probably saved a woman will be playing in the Super Bowl tomorrow. Williams is currently the defensive end for the Seahawks, who are set to face New England in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Lee was also on top of the world last decade. A former first-round pick and national champion, his on-field success stands in stark contrast to his growing list of legal troubles. Lee finished his Ohio State career in 2015 and notched 89 tackles along with 12 sacks. In the 2014 season, when OSU won the national championship, the Chattanooga, Tennessee, native had 7.5 sacks. He also totaled 43 solo tackles in the season and forced a fumble. The linebacker was subsequently drafted in the first round by the Jets in 2016 and stayed in New York till 2018.

Lee is currently held at Hamilton County prison and has a court date scheduled for February 11. The incident came to light when the local police responded to a CPR call on Thursday afternoon. The first responders attempted life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead. Following an initial investigation, the sheriff’s department ruled the death a homicide.

“Due to the condition of the victim and the residence, HCSO Criminal Investigative Services Detectives responded. Preliminary findings indicate the victim’s death was the result of a homicide,” the sheriff’s office said.

Apart from the murder charge, Lee is also charged with tampering with evidence. Additional charges may be pending as the investigation continues. It’s not the first time the former Jets LB has had a run-in with the law.

Darron Lee’s domestic violence incident in 2023

In April 2023, the former NFL player was arrested in Ohio after two separate domestic disputes involving his mother and the mother of his child. According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, the incidents occurred over a six-month period. The authorities were asked to get involved after the second incident.

In one incident, Lee allegedly pushed a woman against a wall, threw her to the floor, and struck her multiple times. He was initially charged with two counts of misdemeanor domestic violence and misdemeanor assault. During his arrest, the local police also discovered white powder, which was later found to be cocaine.

Lee reached a plea agreement in 2025. He was ordered to serve one day in prison and was on probation for one year. During that case, the former OSU player failed to appear for a court hearing in June 2023, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Thereafter, in November, Lee paid the bond, and the warrant was canceled.