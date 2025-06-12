Vince Marrow Makes Big Mark Stoops Admission After Kentucky HC Faced Blame for Louisville Move

Last year was the fourth consecutive disappointing season for Mark Stoops, with losses piling up against programs like South Carolina, Vanderbilt, and Auburn. Naturally, the head coach is entering the 2025 season on a hot seat, with rumors that the $37 million buyout wouldn’t be able to save him. Now, six months into 2025, Stoops has lost his tight ends coach, Vince Marrow, who was in Kentucky from 2013. Losing such an experienced figure is bad in itself. What made it worse is the fact that Marrow is joining Kentucky’s rival, Louisville, as their general manager.

In his first comments since the move, Vince Marrow talked about why he took up the opportunity to join Jeff Brohm’s program at Louisville. “I am incredibly excited to work with Jeff Brohm and the University of Louisville football program! Jeff and I have known each other for over 25 years, I have always admired and respected him and the Brohm family,” Marrow said. “I also love the state of Kentucky, this has become my home. The opportunity to take on this new and exciting role, in the state where I have so many incredible relationships, was something that I couldn’t pass up.”

The former assistant coach on Mark Stoops’ staff also talked about the Kentucky head coach. “I also want to thank the University of Kentucky, Mark Stoops, the administration, and the fans. I have made lifelong friendships during my time at the UK, and I have every desire to keep those relationships. That is one of the reasons I wanted to stay in this state. My hope is that I left the Kentucky football program in a better position than when we started, I will always be grateful for my time there,” Pete Thamel relayed Marrow’s statement on X.